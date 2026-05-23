Rashmika Mandanna returns to Anime Awards 2026, shares stage with Black Panther actor Winston Duke

New Delhi: Popular pan-India star Rashmika Mandanna made a stunning appearance at the 2026 Anime Awards, where she walked the orange carpet and presented the coveted Best Animation of the Year award alongside Black Panther actor Winston Duke. Returning as a presenter once again, Rashmika received an enthusiastic response from fans and international media at the global event.

For the occasion, the actress wore a striking custom outfit by Prabal Gurung. Her black sequined strapless gown featured vibrant floral detailing across the silhouette, perfectly balancing glamour with contemporary elegance. She completed the look with soft wavy hair and statement jewellery, making a memorable fashion statement on the international stage.

Shares Stage with Winston Duke

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During the ceremony, Rashmika and Winston Duke shared the spotlight as they announced the winner in one of the evening’s biggest categories. Their on-stage chemistry and engaging interaction quickly became one of the most talked-about highlights of the award night.

Also Read | ‘Being married felt like such a far-off thought’: Rashmika Mandanna celebrates one month of marriage with Vijay Deverakonda

Over the years, Rashmika has emerged as one of India’s biggest crossover stars, building a strong fanbase across multiple film industries. From blockbuster performances to major international appearances, the actress continues to represent Indian cinema on a global platform.

Actress Celebrates One Month of Marriage with Vijay Deverakonda

Previously, Rashmika celebrated one month of marriage with husband Vijay Deverakonda by sharing a series of dreamy wedding pictures on Instagram. Along with the photos, she penned an emotional note expressing gratitude towards her close friends and the team who helped bring her wedding celebrations to life.

In her heartfelt message, the actress thanked the women who supported her throughout the journey, calling them her “knights in shining armour.” She also spoke about the joy of married life, the emotional support she received from her loved ones, and the effort that went into creating memorable wedding moments. Rashmika further appreciated the planners, designers and jewellery creators who helped turn her vision into reality while making the celebrations extra special for family and friends.