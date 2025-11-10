Rashmika Mandanna Says She’ll Marry Vijay Deverakonda: Will Take A Bullet For Him

New Delhi: Top Pan-India actress Rashmika Mandanna recently at an event talked about her latest outing 'The Girlfriend', reason behind doing the film and real-life partner Vijay Deverakonda. Rashmika attended a campus conversation with Honest Townhall for her film The Girlfriend, where she was asked about her idea of love and what she looks for in a life partner. “My type is honestly someone who is capable of understanding at a deep level. I am not talking in the generic sense. It is an understanding of life from his own perspective. How does he perceive certain situations? I want someone who is open to understanding. Someone who is genuinely nice and someone who can fight a war with me, or for me. If there is war against me tomorrow, I know that man will fight with me. I will do the same. I will take a bullet for him any day. That is my kind of person.”

'I'll Marry Vijay Deverakonda...'

When asked who she would kill, marry and date among all the actors she has worked with so far, Rashmika said she would date Naruto (the anime character) and would marry Vijay Deverakonda.

This comes amid her February wedding rumours. It has been widely reported that Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's much-talked about wedding will be a grand affair in Udaipur sometime in February 2026.

The star couple got engaged privately on October 3, 2025, at Vijay’s Hyderabad residence, with only close friends and family in attendance. Rashmika and Vijay first met on the sets of their 2018 hit film Geetha Govindam, followed by their second collaboration, Dear Comrade (2019).

About The Girlfriend

Talking about The Girlfriend, Rashmika explained what drew her to the project. "The reason why I said yes to Girlfriend is because I felt this is a very important story to tell and a very thought-provoking film. This film is like a warm hug. Everyone will be able to relate to this at some point in their life."

"I feel it takes a lot of guts to tell a story like this. Luckily, I have had a great career, and I am using all my success and visibility for a film like this. I want to do this film for me as an actor and as a human being. You have to do something so meaningful that you can give back to your audience. I hope that this film will change at least one person. Then our job is done," she added.