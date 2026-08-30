/Rashmika Mandanna set to return to work after hip injury, says she will miss recovery days

Elated to see Rashmika getting back to her normal life, netizens commented things such as, "Seeing you all healed and getting back to work makes me so happy...I’ve been waiting to see you back to your usual self, smiling and doing what you love. Please take care of yourself and don’t push too hard. So happy to see you back, Rashmika.", "Waiting to see u on on-screen", and "May God bless you".