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Rashmika Mandanna set to return to work after hip injury, says she will miss recovery days

Rashmika Mandanna is ready to resume work after recovering from a hip injury, sharing glimpses of her peaceful time at home with family, pets and loved ones.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 30, 2026, 07:23 PM IST|Updated: Aug 30, 2026, 07:23 PM IST
Rashmika Mandanna set to return to work after hip injury, says she will miss recovery days
Image Credit: Rashmika Mandanna, Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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