Rashmika Mandanna Shares Heartfelt Note Amid Non-Stop Travel And Shoot Schedule

New Delhi: Rashmika Mandanna, one of India’s most loved and hardworking actresses, continues to balance a packed schedule with grace and positivity. Known for her powerful performances and a string of box office successes, the actress recently gave fans a peek into her tireless travel routine via her broadcast channel.

Sharing a candid selfie, Rashmika penned a heartfelt message, expressing how airports and airplanes have now become her zones of comfort in the midst of hectic travels and long shoot days. “Hey my loves... It's been a long time since I dropped in to say hi… So I've been working on something for a while now... quietly, slowly, with lots of love and care and I think it's finally starting to fall into place Yeeeeep!!” she wrote.

In a relatable side note, she added, “Why do flights always smell like sleepy blankets and a signature air freshner?? Or is that just me being extra tired and nosey today? Lol. Missed you all. Missed this space. And I hope you're being kind to yourselves, okay?”

Rashmika is currently juggling back-to-back shoots for a slate of upcoming films. Despite her demanding schedule, she continues to stay connected with her fans, offering them glimpses into her life and career.

The actress is set to appear alongside Dhanush in Kubera and Ayushmann Khurrana in Maddock Films’ Thama, a horror-comedy. She will also return as Srivalli in the highly anticipated Pushpa 3. Her lineup further includes emotionally layered roles in The Girlfriend and Rainbow, showcasing her growing versatility and commitment to diverse storytelling.

With relentless energy and a grounded attitude, Rashmika remains a true inspiration, managing fame, travel, and work with heartfelt sincerity.