Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3026217https://zeenews.india.com/people/rashmika-mandanna-slams-leak-of-private-audio-calls-it-serious-invasion-of-privacy-warns-of-legal-action-3026217.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleRashmika Mandanna Slams leak of private audio, calls it ‘serious invasion of privacy’, warns of legal action
RASHMIKA MANDANNA

Rashmika Mandanna Slams leak of private audio, calls it ‘serious invasion of privacy’, warns of legal action

Rashmika Mandanna called the leak of an alleged old private conversation with her mother a “serious invasion of privacy” and warned of legal action if the clip is not removed within 24 hours.

|Last Updated: Mar 12, 2026, 06:14 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Rashmika Mandanna Slams leak of private audio, calls it ‘serious invasion of privacy’, warns of legal action(Image: Instagram)

Hyderabad: Actor Rashmika Mandanna on Thursday called out the "serious invasion of privacy" following the online leak of a conversation purportedly between herself and her mother, from several years ago.

Rashmika took to Instagram and issued a statement explaining that the audio being circulated appears to be from a private conversation from nearly eight years ago, which may have been recorded and shared without the knowledge or consent of those involved.

The leaked audio conversation, reportedly with Rashmika Mandanna's mother, Suman Mandanna, originates from 2018, shortly after Rashmika and Kannada actor-filmmaker Rakshit Shetty ended their engagement.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In her note, Rashmika revealed that for the past eight years she has endured misinformation, harassment, and targeted attacks from a section of the media and individuals online. She shared that many of her words had been taken out of context, while statements she never made were turned into false narratives for views and engagement.

Also Read | Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s first dance after marriage goes viral - Watch

While the actor said she had chosen patience and silence despite the pain it caused, the events of the last 24 hours crossed a line she could no longer ignore. She also expressed disappointment that the controversy has caused unnecessary discomfort for her family and those close to her, even though they have no connection to the matter.

Rashmika Mandanna Instagram Story

Calling the circulation of the clip "misleading and defamatory", Rashmika requested media platforms, influencers, and individuals sharing the content to remove it immediately. She also stated that those circulating the material have been given a 24-hour window, failing which legal action will be initiated.

Ending her note on a heartfelt message to her supporters, Rashmika wrote, "To everyone who has supported me with kindness, understanding, and love through the years, I remain deeply grateful. I love you and want you to know that random people will not and cannot dictate how we live. We choose. We have to."

The controversy erupted a few days after Rashmika tied the knot with actor Vijay Deverakonda

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Land Price Appreciation
Land prices in these Indian cities could double in 4 years
Golden Globes 2027
Golden Globes 2027: Nikki Glaser to return as host for the third time!
Gold price
Gold prices slip to Rs 1,61,665 per 10 grams, silver rebounds on MCX
Shubman Gill BCCI Cricketer of the Year
Not Virat, Bumrah or Sanju, Shubman Gill set to receive BCCI Cricketer of Year
LPG supply disruptions
Induction cooktops go out of stock on quick-commerce apps amid gas shortage
Farooq Abdullah
Thought it was a cracker: Farooq Abdullah on narrowly escaping assassination
Kim Jong Un
Is the North Korean embassy attack real? Fact-checking Kim’s viral quote
LPG price
Commercial LPG shortage hits Infosys campuses in Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai
LPG crisis IPL 2026
Will LPG crisis in India hit IPL 2026? BCCI breaks silence, says this
Aditya Dhar
On 'Dhurandhar' Aditya Dhar's birthday: His luxury lifestyle, net worth & more