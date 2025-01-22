Rashmika Mandanna Spotted At Airport On A Wheelchair, Heads For Chhaava Trailer Launch

New Delhi: Pan India actress Rashmika Mandanna recently injured her leg at the gym and after that was on recovery mode. The actress who is riding high on the massive success of her last release Pushpa 2: The Rule, she is gearing up for her next film, Chhaava. As the trailer of the film is set to release today, the actress is leaving no stone unturned to attend its launch in Mumbai despite her injury.

Spotted in a wheelchair at the Hyderabad airport heading for the trailer launch of her upcoming Chhaava. The makers unveiled the first look poster of her character Maharani Yesubai in Chhaava and received a positive reception from netizens on social media.

Rashu was spotted in a wheelchair at the airport due to a leg injury

We cannot see you in these conditions @iamRashmika

Wishing her a speedy recovery #RashmikaMandanna

Earlier, she took to Instagram and updated fans about her injury. She wrote in the caption: Well… happy New Year to me I guess! Injured myself in my sacred gym shrine

Now I’m in “hop mode” for the next few weeks or months or god only knows, so seems like I’ll be hopping my way back to sets for Thama, Sikandar, and Kubera!

To my directors sorry for the delay…I’ll be back soon enough just making sure my legs are fit for action (or at least fit for hopping)

In the meantime if you need me…I’ll be the one in the corner doing a highly advanced bunny hop workout. HOP HOP HOP…

Having recently delivered Pushpa 2: The Rule, India's biggest film, she is set to appear in several major releases, including Chhaava, Kubera, Sikandar, Rainbow, Thama, Animal Park, Pushpa 3, and The Girlfriend.