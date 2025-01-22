Advertisement
RASHMIKA MANDANNA

Rashmika Mandanna Spotted At Airport On A Wheelchair, Heads For Chhaava Trailer Launch

She is set to appear in several major releases, including Chhaava, Kubera, Sikandar, Rainbow, Thama, Animal Park, Pushpa 3, and The Girlfriend.

Rashmika Mandanna Spotted At Airport On A Wheelchair, Heads For Chhaava Trailer Launch Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Pan India actress Rashmika Mandanna recently injured her leg at the gym and after that was on recovery mode. The actress who is riding high on the massive success of her last release Pushpa 2: The Rule, she is gearing up for her next film, Chhaava. As the trailer of the film is set to release today, the actress is leaving no stone unturned to attend its launch in Mumbai despite her injury.

Spotted in a wheelchair at the Hyderabad airport heading for the trailer launch of her upcoming Chhaava. The makers unveiled the first look poster of her character Maharani Yesubai in Chhaava and received a positive reception from netizens on social media.

Earlier, she took to Instagram and updated fans about her injury. She wrote in the caption: Well… happy New Year to me I guess!  Injured myself in my sacred gym shrine 
Now I’m in “hop mode” for the next few weeks or months or god only knows, so seems like I’ll be hopping my way back to sets for Thama, Sikandar, and Kubera! 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

To my directors sorry for the delay…I’ll be back soon enough just making sure my legs are fit for action (or at least fit for hopping) 

In the meantime if you need me…I’ll be the one in the corner doing a highly advanced bunny hop workout. HOP HOP HOP…

Having recently delivered Pushpa 2: The Rule, India's biggest film, she is set to appear in several major releases, including Chhaava, Kubera, Sikandar, Rainbow, Thama, Animal Park, Pushpa 3, and The Girlfriend.

