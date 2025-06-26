Rashmika Mandanna Teases First Look Of Her Next Film, Title Reveals Tomorrow!

New Delhi: Pan India actress Rashmika Mandanna recently delivered featured in Dhanush-starrer Kuberaa which has crossed Rs 100 crore at the Box Office already. The actress took to her Instagram Story and dropped a surprise on Thursday morning. The reigning box-office queen surprised fans with the announcement of her upcoming film, where she’s set to appear in a riveting, never-seen-before avatar.

Taking to her social media, Rashmika shared a thrilling poster leaving fans to guess the title. She jotted down the caption - "Can you guess what the title of my next could be? I don't think anyone can actually guess.. but if at all you can guess it then i promise to come meet you."

The poster reveals Rashmika in a fierce and powerful new look wielding a spear. While sharing the first look, she expressed: “So excited to show you guys what we’ve been working on. This is a Rashmika that you haven’t seen before, and I’m beyond excited!” Perhaps fitting the “Rashmika Unleashed” on the poster perfectly!

The project appears to be backed by a production house called ‘Unformula Films’.

Now, all eyes are on Friday and we can’t wait to see what’s in store!

Rashmika Mandanna's Upcoming Projects

Rashmika has an exciting lineup of projects ahead. She will share screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana in Maddock Films’ horror-comedy Thama. The much-awaited Pushpa 3 will see her reprising her iconic role of Srivalli. Additionally, Rashmika is diving into emotionally rich and diverse characters in The Girlfriend and Rainbow, further proving her range and dedication to taking on challenging, impactful roles across genres.