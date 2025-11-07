Rashmika Mandanna Thanks Rumoured Fiancé Vijay Deverakonda For Supporting ‘The Girlfriend’

Mumbai: Actor Rashmika Mandanna is full of gratitude for rumoured fiance, Vijay Deverakonda, following his show of support for 'The Girlfriend'.



In a heartwarming response to Deverakonda's words of praise, Rashmika took to her X handle and wrote, "It IS something powerful. It IS something important. It IS going to be hard to digest - So well put! Thankyou. It's a SLOW BURN that LASTS LONG."

Revealing that Vijay Deverakonda has been a part of her film since the very beginning, Rashmika hoped he would be proud of her work.

It IS something powerful. It IS something important. It IS going to be hard to digest - So well put!

Thankyou



It’s a SLOW BURN that LASTS LONG.

@TheDeverakonda you’ve indirectly been a part of this film since the beginning and I really hope that you’ll be proud of me… https://t.co/DJCZb2zWZz — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) November 7, 2025

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source



Earlier on Thursday, the 'Kingdom' star shared the trailer of 'The Girlfriend' and showed support for the entire team, including Rashmika Mandanna.



"I know they have made something powerful. Something important. Something that will be hard to digest. I know the performances by all actors are top class and what @23_rahulr has created with @iamRashmika and @Dheekshiths and @ItsAnuEmmanuel is going to create an impact. Tomorrow we will all see this happen with #TheGirlfriend, go experience it in the theaters and think. Lots of love and big hugs to the entire cast and crew."

The detailed, yet subtle show of admiration for each other comes at a time when Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have reportedly got engaged.

Also Read: The Girlfriend X Review: Rashmika Mandanna-Starrer Impresses Fans With Powerful Performances And Emotional Depth

As per reports, the 'Dear Comrade' stars got engaged in a private ceremony attended by both families, according to the sources. However, there is no official confirmation from Vijay and Rashmika. Neither of the two has shared any pictures from the ceremony.



According to sources, the engagement ceremony took place on October 3 at Vijay Deverakonda's residence in Hyderabad. The wedding is scheduled for February 2026.



On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna and Dheekshith Shetty starrer 'The Girlfriend' opened in theatres on November 7.

Written and directed by Rahul Ravindran, the Telugu film focuses on a couple's complex story. While the girlfriend wishes to take a "small break" from the relationship, Dheekshith's character turns volatile, showcasing his red-flag behaviour in a relationship.



Meanwhile, Rashmika will also be seen in the lead role in 'Cocktail 2'.