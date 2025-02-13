Rashmika Mandanna To Karan Johar, Celebs Hail Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom Teaser: 'Something MENTAL'

New Delhi: Vijay Deverakonda is making a grand return to the big screen after a brief break. His upcoming film, VD 12, now titled Kingdom (Samrajya), recently unveiled its teaser, presenting him in a fierce mass-action avatar. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the teaser promises an electrifying cinematic spectacle.

His intense new look and the gripping teaser have set social media abuzz with excitement. Fans are raving about it, and even celebrities couldn’t resist praising Vijay’s stunning transformation.

From Rashmika Mandanna to Karan Johar, here’s how celebs are celebrating this power-packed teaser.

Rashmika Mandanna took to Instagram and praised Vijay in the teaser and wrote, ''This man always.. ALWAYS comes up with something mental! So proud!''

Samantha Ruth Prabhu also shared the poster of Vijay’s film on her Instagram story section and praises Kingdom Teaser and wrote, ''GOOSEBUMPS''

Filmmaker Karan Johar took to story section of Instagram and wrote, ''Have you seen the incredible and majestic teaser of #samrajya #Kingdom ??? Vijay this one is going to be MASSIVE!''

Kingdom (Samrajya) is written and directed by Gowtham T, featuring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead with music by Anirudh. Promising a grand cinematic spectacle, the film is set to captivate audiences. Adding to the excitement, Jr NTR, Ranbir Kapoor, and Suriya have lent their voices as narrators for the Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil teaser versions.

The film boasts music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Jomon T John and Girish Gangadharan, editing by Navin Nooli, and production design by Avinash Kolla.

The teaser has sparked unreal madness, with fans thrilled by Vijay Deverakonda’s intense new avatar.

Kingdom (Samrajya) is set to hit theaters worldwide on May 30, 2025.