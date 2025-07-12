Rashmika Mandanna Trolled For Saying She’d Date Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’ Character: Netizens Call Her ‘Bimbo’

New Delhi: Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor had already made headlines with their 2023 film Animal. Now, the actress is back in the spotlight for her recent comments at a public event.

During a conversation with journalist Barkha Dutt, the actor, often dubbed the national crush defended her film Animal and made a statement that sparked major online debate.

When asked by a fan if she would date a man like Ranvijay (Ranbir Kapoor’s character in Animal) in real life, Rashmika surprised many with her response. While most expected a firm “no,” she responded:

"I truly believe that if you love someone and someone loves you, the changes will happen."

When the audience and Barkha Dutt countered her by saying, "nobody changes in real life," Rashmika elaborated:

“I said that because, for example, when you grow up with your partner from a young age, you're still forming your personality. You're still figuring out what you like and don't like. When you grow up together—like when you think back to who your best friend or partner was a decade ago—they’re probably very different from who they are today.”

Reddit Reacts:

The comment section on Reddit exploded after the video clip went viral.

“It’s sad that a lot of girls are actually told this and molded to change themselves for a guy. She’s a reflection of society—and how India actually thinks,” one user wrote.

Another added: “Jo reel life mein fix nahi kar paayi, woh real life mein kya fix karegi?”

A third said: “What world is she living in? Just to defend a character, she can’t sit there and make such statements. Women are not RESPONSIBLE for fixing anyone.”

Some users didn’t hold back in their criticism: “She’s a major pick-me. Total bimbo behavior.”

Another lengthy comment read: “What world is she living in? You cannot fix anyone. For years, we’ve been trying to unlearn all this regressive conditioning, only for a celebrity to sit and promote it under the guise of love? Do better, ma’am. Step out of your bubble.”

And another user pointed out: “Maturity doesn’t come with age. If you choose to stay immature, you’ll stay that way even at 50. Some people never change and those are the ones most easily taken advantage of.”