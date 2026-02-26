Rashmika Mandanna–Vijay Deverakonda begin married life with traditional Telugu rituals; Kodava wedding scheduled later- Check details

New Delhi: The much-awaited moment is finally here. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony. The first ritual was a traditional Andhra wedding held at around 8 am on Thursday. It will be followed by a customary Coorg (Kodava) ceremony in the evening, celebrating Rashmika’s heritage.

Official wedding pictures are still awaited.

After dating for seven years, Rashmika and Vijay are now husband and wife. The couple had largely kept their relationship away from the spotlight.

Their pre-wedding festivities commenced on February 24 with the Virosh Premiere League.

After months of speculation, the actors confirmed their wedding on Sunday (February 22) with social media posts, calling it“The Wedding of VIROSH”.

“Our dearest loves, before we made any plans or chose anything for ourselves — you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us ‘VIROSH’,” they said in a joint statement.

“So today — with full hearts — we name our union in your honour: ‘The Wedding of VIROSH’. Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us, always. Biggest hugs and full love!” the statement concluded.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also sent a congratulatory message to the couple ahead of their wedding.

In a letter addressed to Vijay Deverakonda’s parents, the Prime Minister wrote: “It is a pleasure to be invited by you to the wedding of Vijay and Rashmika on February 26, 2026. Heartiest congratulations and greetings to the Deverakonda and Mandanna families on this joyous and auspicious occasion.”

He added that the wedding marks the beginning of a beautiful new chapter in their lives, with the couple — having “taken seven steps together” — becoming lifelong companions.

“Neither Vijay nor Rashmika is new to scripts in their films. But this divinely scripted chapter of their real lives, filled with love and affection, will surely outshine the magic they have created on the silver screen,” the Prime Minister noted.

“May the days, months and years ahead be filled with shared dreams and their fulfilment. With thoughtfulness and love, may they share responsibilities, embrace each other’s imperfections, learn from each other’s strengths, and journey through life as true partners,” he added, extending his blessings to the couple and their families.

The special guest list included filmmaker and actor Tharun Bhascker, The Girlfriend director and actor Rahul Ravindran, actors Eesha Rebba and Ashika Ranganath, stylist Shravya Varma, Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and Lokah star Kalyani Priyadarshan.