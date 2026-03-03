Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda perform Satyanarayana vratam at their new residence - Watch

New Delhi: Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot on February 26 at ITC Mementos, Udaipur in the presence of family, relatives and close friends. Their breathtaking photos from the ceremony broke the internet, garnering millions of likes within few hours. Soon afterwards, the dup left for Hyderabad and were even spotted travelling in an economy class in the airlines.

Satyanarayana Vratam Ceremony

Satyanarayana vratam is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and is performed to get his blessings in the form of good health, prosperity and abundance. Newlyweds usually perform this ceremony for happy begnnings (weddings or housewarming). In this ceremony, the holy Satyanarayana Katha is also recited.

The new couple soon headed to their new house in Vijay Deverakonda's ancestral village Thummanpeta in Telangana. They performed the Gruhapravesam ceremony and Satyanarayana Vratam puja at their abode.

Several videos from the ceremony went viral on social media. Take a look here:

Dressed in traditional wear, Rashmika can be seen wearing a beautiful silk saree with intricately-designed gold jewellery. Complementing her look, Vijay is also seen dressed in a desi avatar. Accompanying the newlyweds was Rashmika's sister and Vijay's brother.

The local villagers welcomed the duo with folk song and dance, followed by aarti. A woman taking dishti aka nazar as they took their first steps inside the new home.

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding

After the wedding ceremony, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda arranged Annnadanam, which refers to the food donations process and the distribution of sweets in various cities.

Their reception will be held in Hyderabad on March 4 on an invite-only basis. This move comes after police advice to keep the guest list limited. Fans have been advised not to turn up at the venue.