Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3020251https://zeenews.india.com/people/rashmika-mandanna-vijay-deverakonda-pre-wedding-festivities-special-japanese-menu-luxe-decor-to-poolside-volleyball-3020251.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleRashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda pre-wedding festivities: Special Japanese menu, luxe decor to poolside volleyball
RASHMIKA MANDANNA-VIJAY DEVERAKONDA WEDDING

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda pre-wedding festivities: Special Japanese menu, luxe decor to poolside volleyball

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: The couple's wedding ceremony will take place at ITC Mementos, which is located 25 km outside Udaipur on February 26, 2026.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Feb 24, 2026, 09:13 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda pre-wedding festivities: Special Japanese menu, luxe decor to poolside volleyballPic Courtesy: File Photo

New Delhi: The wedding preparations of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are in full swing and finally after announcing the event officially on social media, the duo is now sharing a sneak-peek of their festivities from Udaipur. In a candid moment shared by Vijay on his Instagram Story, friends were seen enjoying a game of pool volleyball with close friends at a scenic poolside setting — laughter, splashes and camaraderie on full display.

Pre-wedding festivities of VIROSH

Vijay posted a shot focused through a volleyball net with players silhouetted in the water and a ball in mid-air, hinting at a playful match in full swing. Another frame showed a floating drink station complete with red cups and a panoramic landscape beyond the pool, capturing the laid-back celebration vibe ahead of The Wedding of VIROSH.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna confirm wedding in official announcement - Full details

Japanese Menu & luxe decor

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna in her latest Instagram Story, offered a glimpse into an exquisitely curated dinner setting — and it’s nothing short of dreamy. Teasing a beautifully styled tablescape bathed in warm, golden light - at the centre sits a delicate floral arrangement featuring blush pink lilies, and soft green hydrangeas, artfully paired with fresh green apples and cascading grapes — giving the décor an organic, garden-meets-luxury aesthetic.

We can see a bespoke printed menu card, hinting at a specially curated Japanese dining experience for guests. The choice reflects a refined and globally inspired palate — adding an intimate, gourmet touch to the pre-wedding celebrations.

Do not miss the intricate details of the napkin embroidered with 'VIROSH' - the fan-coined name that the couple continues to use.

According to NDTV report, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding will be held in Udaipur: The Mementos, Raffles Udaipur, and Fairmont Udaipur. The ceremony will take place at ITC Mementos, which is located 25 km outside Udaipur on February 26, 2026.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ritika Handoo

Associate News Editor - Entertainment

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Oversized t-shirt
Top 4 Oversized T-Shirts for Women: Stylish Comfort for Everyday Wear
El Mencho
Drug lord down, nation in flames: Mexico in chaos after El Mencho's death
Office stress
When Office Stress Turns Into Food Cravings
khelo india winter games
J-K: Climate change clouds future of Khelo India Winter Games in Gulmarg
Nalanda pregnancy scam
Bihar police bust ‘make pregnant, earn Rs 12 Lakh’ scam in Nalanda; 5 arrested
Yogi Adityanath
Singapore: CM Yogi meets DBS Bank CEO; discusses investment in several sectors
Zimbabwe
Simron Hetmyer shines as West Indies thrash Zimbabwe by 107 runs in Mumbai
food cravings
Everyday Cravings That Turn Into Food Orders
Rekha Gupta
'First step of change': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta highlights govt’s achievements
viral video news
'Ye majduri karega...': Mother hilariously trolls son for skipping studies