Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda pre-wedding festivities: Special Japanese menu, luxe decor to poolside volleyball

New Delhi: The wedding preparations of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are in full swing and finally after announcing the event officially on social media, the duo is now sharing a sneak-peek of their festivities from Udaipur. In a candid moment shared by Vijay on his Instagram Story, friends were seen enjoying a game of pool volleyball with close friends at a scenic poolside setting — laughter, splashes and camaraderie on full display.

Pre-wedding festivities of VIROSH

Vijay posted a shot focused through a volleyball net with players silhouetted in the water and a ball in mid-air, hinting at a playful match in full swing. Another frame showed a floating drink station complete with red cups and a panoramic landscape beyond the pool, capturing the laid-back celebration vibe ahead of The Wedding of VIROSH.

Japanese Menu & luxe decor

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna in her latest Instagram Story, offered a glimpse into an exquisitely curated dinner setting — and it’s nothing short of dreamy. Teasing a beautifully styled tablescape bathed in warm, golden light - at the centre sits a delicate floral arrangement featuring blush pink lilies, and soft green hydrangeas, artfully paired with fresh green apples and cascading grapes — giving the décor an organic, garden-meets-luxury aesthetic.

We can see a bespoke printed menu card, hinting at a specially curated Japanese dining experience for guests. The choice reflects a refined and globally inspired palate — adding an intimate, gourmet touch to the pre-wedding celebrations.

Do not miss the intricate details of the napkin embroidered with 'VIROSH' - the fan-coined name that the couple continues to use.

According to NDTV report, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding will be held in Udaipur: The Mementos, Raffles Udaipur, and Fairmont Udaipur. The ceremony will take place at ITC Mementos, which is located 25 km outside Udaipur on February 26, 2026.