Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3022446https://zeenews.india.com/people/rashmika-mandanna-vijay-deverakonda-to-celebrate-wedding-with-nationwide-annadanam-sweet-distribution-drive-3022446.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleRashmika Mandanna–Vijay Deverakonda to celebrate wedding with nationwide 'Annadanam', sweet distribution drive
RASHMIKA MANDANNA

Rashmika Mandanna–Vijay Deverakonda to celebrate wedding with nationwide 'Annadanam', sweet distribution drive

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda will celebrate their wedding by organising annadanam in temples and distributing sweets across multiple cities in India.

|Last Updated: Mar 01, 2026, 11:07 AM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Rashmika Mandanna–Vijay Deverakonda to celebrate wedding with nationwide 'Annadanam', sweet distribution drive(Image: Instagram)

Newlyweds Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have decided to do 'Annadanam' in temples across the country on Sunday to celebrate this huge milestone in their lives. 

They will also be sending trucks filled with sweets across the country to commemorate their wedding.

Sharing the news, Vijay and Rashmika posted on their respective social media handles, "To the beautiful people of this country. You have always been a part of our journeys and our love. And it would make us truly happy to celebrate our wedding with all of you. And how does India celebrate everything? With Mithai and Food :)) So on March 1st we are sending trucks filled with love and sweets across the country to share this big moment in our lives with all of you. And we will be doing Annadanam in multiple temples across the country. Seeking all your blessings :) With Love Vijay &amp; Rashmika (sic)."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The sweets will be distributed at various cities across the country, including Hyderabad, Mahbubnagar, Karimnagar, Delhi, Chandigarh, Noida, Ghaziabad, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Mumbai, Jaipur, Vizag, Vijaywada, Puttaparthi, Kochi, Mysore, Coorg, Bangalore, Coimbatore, Chennai, and Pondicherry.

Meanwhile, celebrating Vijay and Rashmika's wedding, the makers of their upcoming period film, "Ranabaali", unveiled a glimpse of the wedding song 'Endhayya Saami' from the film on Saturday.

While Vijay will be seen in the role of Ranabaali in his next, Rashmika has been roped in to portray his wife, Jayamma.

Actor Arnold Vosloo, known for his work in 'The Mummy', essays the role of the antagonist Sir Theodore Hector.

If the sources are to be believed, "Ranabaali" is based on the real incidents from the 1850s that never found a place in mainstream history books. 

Before this, Vijay and Rashmika were seen together in "Geetha Govindam" and "Dear Comrade". However, "Ranabaali" will be their first release together after getting married.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

PV Sindhu
PV Sindhu stuck in Dubai as Middle East tensions disrupt flights
Iran-Israel Conflict
Middle East divide exposed: Why Muslim nations are silent? DNA
Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka
T20 WC 2026: Shanaka's heroics eliminate Pakistan; SL suffer heartbreak
organic booties
Soft Organic Booties For Babies
Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei
Khamenei dead or alive? Israel claims, Araghchi denies; silence grows
Iran UN letter
Iran warns UN: US, Israeli Military bases across region now legitimate targets
Tejasswi Prakash vs Surbhi Chandna
Tejasswi–Surbhi promotion drama: What went wrong?
Sahibzada Farhan
Sahibzada Farhan creates history, breaks Virat Kohli's all-time T20 WC record
women dresses
Top Stylish Women’s Dresses for Daily & Party Wear
Mamta Kulkarni
Mamta Kulkarni makes her first TV appearance in 25 years with 'Laughter Chefs'