Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Date, Venue: What We Know So Far

New Delhi: One of the most talked about Pan-India couples in the showbiz world - Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are all set to tie the knot but the preparations are being kept hush-hush. The couple reportedly got engaged in a private ceremony on October 3, 2025, in Hyderabad, with only close family and friends in attendance.

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Venue, Date

Now, all eyes on their big fat South Indian wedding which is likely to be a grand yet intimate affair, blending South Indian and Rajasthani traditions. Hindustan Times report states that the duo have locked February 26, 2026 as the wedding date and the grand affair will be solemnised at a palace (one of the heritage properties) in Udaipur.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Their is no information about their expected starry guest list to the wedding. Looks like, it is going to be a close-knit affair with only family and friends in presence. Maybe, like many other Bollywood stars, this gorgeous duo will also later host a bash for their industry friends and acquaintances.

Several media reports suggest that Rashmika and Vijay will host a separate, grand reception in Hyderabad for members of the film industry.

For the uninitiated, Rashmika Mandanna was previously engaged to Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty in 2017, but they called off the engagement in 2018 due to compatibility issues.

Recently, Rashmika went on a girls trip to Sri Lanka, which many termed it as her 'bachelorette' bash.

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's PDA

Although, the two never really confirmed their relationship or upcoming wedding, however, their publica display of affection in recent times further cemented the fact that they are together. At the event of Rashmika's movie 'The Girlfriend', the actress poured out her heart and thanked Vijay for being a part of the film. She said, "You've been a part of this film since the beginning. You're also a part of the success. You have been a part of this whole journey personally. I hope everyone has a Vijay Deverakonda in their lives. It's a blessing."

Also, at the success party of the, her moment with fiance Vijay Deverakonda went viral. Vijay greeted Rashmika and as they met he held her hand and kissed her on it. The adorable moment soon went viral on social media and fans couldn't stop commenting on it.