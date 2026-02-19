Rashmika Mandanna–Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: Haldi, mehendi, reception dates and venue emerge- All you need to know

New Delhi: Fans are eagerly awaiting the wedding of stars Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, who are reportedly set to tie the knot in Udaipur on February 26.

While official details remain under wraps, several reports have surfaced regarding the couple’s pre-wedding ceremonies and guest list. According to multiple sources, the wedding will take place at a hill resort on the outskirts of Udaipur and is expected to be an intimate affair attended only by close family members and friends.

Haldi and Mehendi dates

If reports by Siasat.com are to be believed, the couple’s pre-wedding festivities will begin with a Haldi ceremony on February 24, followed by a Sangeet ceremony on February 25.

Ahead of the wedding, Vijay and Rashmika were recently spotted at the Mumbai airport, where paparazzi were seen congratulating the actress, further fuelling speculation about their upcoming nuptials.

Reports also claim that Rashmika Mandanna will host a grand wedding reception in Hyderabad on March 4, 2026. The event is expected to be attended by several prominent celebrities from Tollywood and Bollywood and will reportedly be held at Taj Krishna. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is also likely to be present at the reception.

To maintain privacy, a strict no-phone policy has reportedly been implemented at the wedding venue, ensuring that photos and videos from the ceremony do not leak online.

Adding to the buzz, videos showing Vijay Deverakonda’s house decorated with lights and floral arrangements have gone viral on social media, further intensifying wedding rumours.

Speculation about the couple’s relationship began after Rashmika shared pictures of herself in a saree with a tilak on her forehead during Dussehra celebrations. She captioned the post, expressing gratitude for the love she received for the Thamma trailer and song, which fans quickly interpreted as a subtle hint at a personal milestone.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda first met on the sets of Geetha Govindam (2018) and later reunited for Dear Comrade (2019). Their on-screen chemistry soon sparked rumours of an off-screen romance, which have continued to make headlines over the years.