Rashmika Mandanna–Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: Kriti Sanon, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ayushmann Khurrana, Neha Dhupia and others shower love on newlyweds

RASHMIKA MANDANNA

Bollywood stars including Kriti Sanon, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ayushmann Khurrana, and  Neha Dhupia have flooded social media with congratulatory messages for newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda. 

|Last Updated: Feb 26, 2026, 11:39 PM IST|Source: IANS
Mumbai: Lovebirds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda took the internet by storm as they shared the primary photos from their recently held wedding nuptials. 

As the beloved couple shared the stunning pictures from their fairytale traditional wedding, several members of the entertainment industry wished the newlyweds using some lovely words.

Actress Kriti Sanon, who will be seen sharing screen space with Rashmika for the first time in the eagerly-awaited "Cocktail 2", alongside Shahid Kapoor, penned a heartfelt note for the newlyweds on the Stories section of her Instagram handle.

The 'Mimi' actress penned on the photo-sharing app, "Uffffff... so much love and happiness in this frame. Congratulations you two!!! @rashmika_mandanna @thedeverakonda Wishing you guys a lifetime of beautiful memories and love that makes you feel alive &amp; peaceful at the same time!! (sic)"

Calling the 'Animal' actress the most pure-hearted person, she added, "Rashuuuuuu!! I'm so so happy for you my love... that smile with teary eyes made me emo! You're one of the most pure hearted people I've ever met &amp; you deserve all the happiness and more my friend! Sending you both a biggggg hug!."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu also re-shared a picture from Rashmika and VD's wedding album on her Instagram Stories and penned, "Congratulations", tagging Vijay and Rashmika.

Rashmika's 'Thamma' co-star, Ayushmann Khurrana, commented on her wedding post, saying, "Heartiest congratulations guys!", followed by two red heart emojis.

Actress Neha Dhupia added, "Congratulations you guys".

Ishaan Khattar wrote, "Congrats guys!"

Bhumi Pednekkar penned the comment, "Congratulations"

Mouni Roy shared, "So wholesome. Congratulations lovers".  

Actress Rakul Preet Singh also posted on the photo-sharing app, "May your hearts always stay connected and your home be filled with peace and joy. Congratulations to you both @rashmika_mandanna and @thedeverakonda on a beautiful wedding!"

Many others also shared wishes for Rashmika and Vijay as they embark on a new journey as husband and wife.

