Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding To Be Held On THIS Date In Udaipur - Details Inside: Report

New Delhi: Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are reportedly gearing up for a grand yet intimate wedding ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan, scheduled for February 26, 2026.

According to a report by India Today, the couple got engaged privately on October 3, 2025, at Vijay’s Hyderabad residence, with only close friends and family in attendance.

No Official Confirmation

While neither Rashmika nor Vijay has issued an official confirmation, subtle hints from their teams and their own public remarks have fueled speculation.

During a recent promotional event for her Bollywood release Thamma, Rashmika was asked about her engagement and said, “Everyone is aware about it,” a statement that quickly went viral and added to the growing buzz online.

A source close to Vijay’s team told India Today that “the couple is indeed planning to wed next year”, hinting that preparations for the February ceremony are already in motion. Reports suggest the wedding will beautifully merge South Indian and Rajasthani customs, reflecting both stars’ cultural heritage and their stature in the Indian film industry.

Engagement Speculation Began in October

Rumours of their engagement first surfaced in October when Rashmika was spotted in a video with her pet dog, Aura, wearing a sparkling diamond ring. Around the same time, Vijay was seen sporting a similar ring during his visit to the Sri Sathya Sai Baba Maha Samadhi in Andhra Pradesh, fuelling further speculation among fans.

Rashmika and Vijay first met on the sets of their 2018 hit film Geetha Govindam, followed by their second collaboration, Dear Comrade (2019). Their on-screen chemistry led fans to speculate about a real-life relationship that, it now seems, has blossomed into something serious.

Before her relationship with Vijay, Rashmika was briefly engaged to Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty in 2017, before they parted ways in 2018.

On the professional front, Rashmika was recently seen in The Girlfriend, directed by Rahul Sadashivan and co-starring Dheekshith Shetty.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda has announced his next project opposite Keerthy Suresh, directed by Ravi Kiran Kola under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner, tentatively titled SVC59.