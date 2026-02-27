Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding wishes: After Samantha, Nani & Sundeep Kishan congratulate newlyweds!

Hyderabad: Telugu stars Nani and Sundeep Kishen are the latest to have congratulated star couple Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna on the occasion of their wedding on Thursday.

Responding to Vijay Deverakonda's post on X about his wedding with Rashmika, actor Nani wrote, "Loads of love and congratulations to this beautiful couple. Wishing you an even more beautiful and blissful life together dear Vijay and Rashmika.God bless. @TheDeverakonda @iamRashmika."

Loads of love and congratulations to this beautiful couple. Wishing you an even more beautiful and blissful life together dear Vijay and Rashmika.

God bless. @TheDeverakonda @iamRashmika https://t.co/cX1nYvetA7 — Nani (@NameisNani) February 26, 2026

Actor Sundeep Kishan, who is now acting in Sigma, a film that will mark the directorial debut of actor and politician Vijay's son Jason Sanjay, too responded to Vijay Deverakonda's post on X. He wrote, "This is so beautiful …wishing you guys a blissful life together. @TheDeverakonda @iamRashmika."

This is so beautiful …wishing you guys a blissful life together @TheDeverakonda @iamRashmika https://t.co/2dJ3qYj1qb — Sundeep Kishan (@sundeepkishan) February 27, 2026

It may be recalled that Vijay Deverakonda, soon after his wedding, had posted pictures of his wedding on his X timeline. He had said, "One day, I missed her.Missed her in a way that made me feel like my day would’ve been better if she were around.Like my meals would’ve felt more wholesome if she were sitting across from me. Like my workouts would’ve been more fun and less of a punishment if she were doing them with me. Like I needed her- just to feel that sense of home and calm, no matter where I was. So, I made my best friend… my wife. 26.02.2026."

Several other stars from the film industries too had wished the newlyweds.

Actress Kriti Sanon, who will be seen sharing screen space with Rashmika for the first time in the eagerly-awaited "Cocktail 2", had penned a heartfelt note for the newlyweds on her Instagram handle.

She wrote, "Uffffff... so much love and happiness in this frame. Congratulations you two!!! @rashmika_mandanna @thedeverakonda Wishing you guys a lifetime of beautiful memories and love that makes you feel alive & peaceful at the same time!! (sic)"

Calling the 'Animal' actress the most pure-hearted person, she added, "Rashuuuuuu!! I'm so so happy for you my love... that smile with teary eyes made me emo! You're one of the most pure hearted people I've ever met & you deserve all the happiness and more my friend! Sending you both a biggggg hug!."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu also re-shared a picture from Rashmika and VD's wedding album on her Instagram Stories and penned, "Congratulations", tagging Vijay and Rashmika.

Rashmika's 'Thamma' co-star, Ayushmann Khurrana, commented on her wedding post, saying, "Heartiest congratulations guys!", followed by two red heart emojis.

Actress Neha Dhupia added, "Congratulations you guys".

Actress Rakul Preet Singh also congratulated the couple saying, "May your hearts always stay connected and your home be filled with peace and joy. Congratulations to you both @rashmika_mandanna and @thedeverakonda on a beautiful wedding!"