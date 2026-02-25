Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's wedding updates: Groom's mother gives heirloom bangles to stunning new bride

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's wedding updates: One of the high-profile celeb weddings of 2026 is almost here with pre-wedding festivities already in full swing. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda will tie the knot on February 26 at Udaipur and sangeet fun was held a day back with family and close friends in attendance reportedly.

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's pre-wedding functions

Both Rashmika and Vijay arrived in Udaipur on Monday, and have been sharing an inside view of the menu and all the fun activities including poolside volleyball etc on social media. The pre-wedding festivities kickstarted with formal Japanese dinner, followed by a Virosh Premiere League February 25, 2026.

According to India Today, Vijay's mother gifted Rashmika with traditional heirloom bangles during the sangeet ceremony, symbolising acceptance, love and family legacy.

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Sangeet & Haldi

Reportedly, the sangeet ceremony was held on February 24 and the couple will have Haldi ceremony function today. According to Times Now report, the couple danced to their popular Geetha Govindam song, 'Inkem Inkem Inkem Kaavaale,' at their sangeet.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding will be held in Udaipur: The Mementos, Raffles Udaipur, and Fairmont Udaipur. The ceremony will take place at ITC Mementos, which is located 25 km outside Udaipur on February 26, 2026.