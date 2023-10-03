trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2670333
RASHMIKA MANDANNA

Rashmika Mandanna's Littl Fan Dances To 'Saami Saami', Check Actress' Reaction

The endearing videos of this young girl dancing to the beloved track quickly went viral on social media platforms. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 02:41 PM IST
Rashmika Mandanna's Littl Fan Dances To 'Saami Saami', Check Actress' Reaction

New Delhi: Rashmika Mandanna, also known as the national crush, is undeniably at the zenith of her career. With several major films in her lineup, the leading actress continues to ascend in the entertainment industry. As her popularity and career trajectory soar, the fervor for her iconic track 'Saami Saami' shows no signs of waning. A recent testament to this phenomenon unfolded when a little girl danced to the actress's famous song, 'Saami Saami' track from 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

The endearing videos of this young girl dancing to the beloved track quickly went viral on social media platforms. The video showcased Rashmika Mandanna's young fan joyfully dancing to the 'Saami Saami ' track, flawlessly imitating her dance moves.

A social media user shared the video of this talented young dancer with the caption, "One more cutie added to the list Craze for Pushpa songs ain't stopping anytime soon. Location: Maharashtra
@iamRashmika 
@alluarjun 
#Pushpa2TheRule"


The delightful video caught Rashmika Mandanna's attention, prompting her to share it on her social media account with a simple caption, "So cute."

This is just one example of the widespread enthusiasm for the 'Saami Saami' track. Over the past few years, numerous videos and dance performances featuring this celebrated dance track have taken social media by storm. From fans to celebrities, everyone succumbed to the allure of this iconic track upon its release.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika Mandanna is set to appear in the highly anticipated 'Animal,' alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The recently released teaser has garnered praise for the actress's appearance in the film. Additionally, she is eagerly awaited in 'Pushpa 2: The Rule.'
 

 

 

 

 

