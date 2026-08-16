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Rasika Dugal and Pankaj Tripathi reunite at IFFM 2026 ahead of 'Mirzapur: The Movie' release

Actress Rasika Dugal shared candid pictures alongside co-star Pankaj Tripathi and his wife Mridula at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2026, building excitement for their upcoming film, Mirzapur: The Movie.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 16, 2026, 04:39 PM IST|Updated: Aug 16, 2026, 04:39 PM IST
Rasika Dugal and Pankaj Tripathi reunite at IFFM 2026 ahead of 'Mirzapur: The Movie' release
Image Credit: instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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