/Rasika Dugal and Pankaj Tripathi reunite at IFFM 2026 ahead of 'Mirzapur: The Movie' release

Notably, Pankaj Tripathi’s on-screen equation with Rasika Dugal has been one of the key highlights of the crime drama. “Mirzapur” was directed by Anshuman along with Gurmeet Singh and Mihir Desai. The story followed Akhandanand “Kaleen” Tripathi, a crime boss and businessman who is the proverbial ruler of Mirzapur district in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh state in India.