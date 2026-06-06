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RAVEENA TANDON

Raveena Tandon finds abandoned puppy at airport, what she did next will melt your heart

Raveena Tandon has once again won hearts with her love for animals. The actress rescued a frightened puppy she found alone at an airport, got him vaccinated, and personally ensured he found a loving forever home.

|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2026, 05:08 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Raveena rescued a scared puppy abandoned at an airport and named him Bhairav.
  • She took him to a veterinarian for a health check-up and vaccinations.
  • The puppy was later adopted by a family in New Delhi, giving him a new lease on life.
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Raveena Tandon finds abandoned puppy at airport, what she did next will melt your heartPic Credit: Raveena Tandon, Instagram

Mumbai: Bollywood actress and an ardent animal lover  Raveena Tandon has detailed an account of rescuing a frightened puppy, whom she lovingly named Bhairav and how she helped him find a loving forever home. Raveena shared a string of images and videos of herself with the puppy. In one clip, where the actress is travelling with the stray in her car was heard saying: “Order ke baad pata nahi bachon ko kidhar lekar jaa rahe hai… It is better I find him a better home, a good home.”

A few videos showed Raveena at the veterinarian getting her new furry friend all checked up and vaccinated. Calling it a “wholesome, heartfelt day,” the mother of actress Rasha Thadani shared that her little four-legged friend was adopted by a family, Bhairav found himself surrounded by love, prayers, and the warmth of his new family in New Delhi.

“Some days are just,Just a full wholesome heartfelt day … from finding little Bhairav alone at the airport, (apparently the rest of the dogs were cleared and this lil one must’ve hid out of fear) to as his forever home, enconsed with love/prayers and with his new mommy , thank you krishnapriya ji for adopting him asap. Then a quick short cut to the airport , and off to dilwalon ki dilli ! What a day,” Raveena wrote in the caption.

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She had also shared a glimpse of her travel to Rishikesh and wrote: “Thank you my dearest @pujyaswamiji and @sadhviji for your love and blessings , #acharyadeepak ji and Mataji for the delicious bhojan , and our respected bike and car vahanchaalaks for dropping us off to the airport safe and sound in the rain! Some days are just,Just a full wholesome heartfelt day…”

She added: “From finding little Bhairav alone at the airport, (apparently the rest of the dogs were cleared and this lil one must’ve hid out of fear) to as his forever home , enconsed with love/prayers and with his new mommy , thank you krishnapriya ji for adopting him asap. Then a quick short cut to the airport , and off to dilwalon ki dilli ! What a day.”

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“Thank you my dearest @pujyaswamiji and @sadhviji for your love and blessings , #acharyadeepak ji and Mataji for the delicious bhojan , and our respected bike and car vahanchaalaks for dropping us off to the airport safe and sound in the rain!”

ALSO READ | 'Wearing a saree in freezing snow wasn't easy': Shambhavi Singh reveals what happened during Manali shoot

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