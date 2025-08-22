Advertisement
RAM TEMPLE

Raveena Tandon Offers Prayers At Ram Temple And Hanuman Garhi Temple In Ayodhya

Lakhs of devotees have been flocking to Ayodhya since the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla. Daily visitors to the Hanumangarhi Ram Temple have also been increasing.

Aug 22, 2025
Raveena Tandon Offers Prayers At Ram Temple And Hanuman Garhi Temple In AyodhyaPic Courtesy: X photo

Ayodhya: Actress Raveena Tandon visited Ram Temple and Hanuman Garhi Temple on Thursday to offer prayers. Talking to the media after the visit, Raveena said the visit went really well. "The facilities are top-notch," she said.

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is constructed in traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet, its width is 250 feet, and its height is 161 feet. 392 pillars and 44 doors support it.

The temple's pillars and walls showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, Gods, and Goddesses.

In the main sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Raveena was last seen in 'Inn Galiyon Mein'. It was directed by Avinash Das and starred Jaaved Jaaferi, Vivaan Shah, Avantika Dasani, Sushant Singh and Istiyak Khan in the prominent roles.

Raveena is also set to star in the upcoming comedy-drama 'Welcome 3', a part of the popular 'Welcome' franchise.

The film, which is currently in production, boasts a star-studded cast, including Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, and Paresh Rawal. 

