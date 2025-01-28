Raveena Tandon Seeks Blessings At Nageshwar Mahadev Temple, Rukmini Temple In Dwarka

Mumbai: Actress Raveena Tandon reached Dwarka as she paid a visit to the Rukmini Temple. Earlier, the actress visited the Nageshwar Mahadev Temple. The actress also visited Thakurji at Dwarka Jagat Mandir.

She performed the paduka puja. The actress was welcomed and blessed by the chief priest at the Dwarkadhish temple. Raveena Tandon reached the Dwarkadhish temple premises amid tight police security.

Earlier, the actress paid a visit to Sai Baba temple in Shirdi. She spoke with IANS, as she said, “My father came here for 50 years. Since I was born, I have been coming here regularly. And, since my children were born, I first brought them here and put them at Baba's feet”.

She further mentioned, “I have a very old relationship with Baba. The first time I came after my father left, I saw my father with folded hands standing beside me, so I know that my father lives with Baba”.

Prior to this, the actress ditched the centenary celebrations of the Indian cinema legend Raj Kapoor as they attended Bryan Adams’ concert in Mumbai along with social media personality Mira Rajput Kapoor. Both Raveena and Mira took to their social media handles and expressed their excitement.

Raveena shared a slew of images and videos on her Instagram from the concert. She also penned a long note in the caption, and shared how this gig allowed her to relive her days from the college as she was working insane shifts during her college.

She wrote, “A night with #bryanadams . And how I love my Mumbaikars , went down to enjoy the real feel of being in the midst , only to hear a welcoming ankhiyon se goli maare! Hahahha . Love you my Mumbai folks. Having missed concerts that I always wanted to go to in all my days of college as I was already working insane erratic hours on my shoots. Now Making up for lost years (sic)”.

Mira also shared pictures from the event, and was seen donning a T-shirt from Bryan Adams in Singapore.

She wrote, “Young and wild and free. Find a bigger fan of @bryanadams than me Wearing my T-shirt from his concert in Singapore, March 2023”.