Raveena Tandon Slams Men For Secretly Filming Katrina Kaif At Mahakumbh; ‘This Is Disgusting’

Mumbai: Katrina Kaif’s recent visit to the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj took an unfortunate turn when a video surfaced online showing a group of men secretly recording her during her holy dip at Triveni Sangam. The footage, which quickly went viral, captured them making inappropriate comments while filming the actress without her consent. The incident sparked outrage on social media, with many condemning the lack of respect for privacy.

Actress Raveena Tandon, who was also present at the Mahakumbh, did not hold back in expressing her anger. Commenting on a post that shared the video, she called out the behaviour, writing, “This is disgusting. These kinds of people ruin a moment that is meant to be peaceful and meaningful.” Her reaction resonated with many, adding to the widespread criticism of the men’s actions.

In the video, two men can be seen recording themselves before turning the camera toward Katrina Kaif as she takes a dip. One of them mockingly states, “Ye main hu, ye mera bhai hai, aur ye Katrina Kaif” (This is me, this is my brother, and this is Katrina Kaif), prompting laughter from those around them. Their disrespectful approach has drawn widespread backlash, with many calling it a blatant invasion of privacy.

Social media users were quick to condemn the behaviour. One comment read, “This is so wrong. Mass bullying in the name of fun.” Another user wrote, “Absolutely disrespectful. Let people pray in peace.” Many also praised Raveena for speaking up, with some urging stricter action against such invasions of privacy.

While Katrina has not addressed the incident publicly, the viral video has reignited conversations about celebrity privacy and the need for greater respect, even in public spaces.