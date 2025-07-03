Ravi Dubey Officially Announced As Lakshman In Ranbir Kapoor‑Starrer Ramayana; Wife Sargun Mehta Says, 'My Heart Is So Full'

New Delhi: The much‑anticipated casting announcement for Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana is finally here. Alongside Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita Maa, fans are thrilled to see Ravi Dubey stepping into the role of Lakshman in this magnum opus.

The actor will share the screen with Ranbir Kapoor (Rama) and Yash (Ravana) in what’s being hailed as one of the biggest film projects in Indian cinema. The stellar ensemble also includes Sai Pallavi and Sunny Deol in pivotal roles.

While industry insiders had long speculated about Ravi’s involvement, the official confirmation arrived via a behind‑the‑scenes video from the film’s wrap‑up celebration. The clip shows Ravi and Ranbir sharing a warm moment on set—cutting a cake together as the director addresses the team.

Sargun Mehta captioned her celebratory post:

“2026 ki Diwali ka intezaar meri zindagi ka sabse lamba intezaar hoga. My heart is so, so full. Every time I see the teaser or read the names on the poster, my heart swells with love and gratitude. Shukar shukar shukar. JAI SHRI RAM. OM NAMAHA SHIVAY.”

Fans across social media are expressing overwhelming excitement at the prospect of seeing Ravi alongside this powerhouse cast. Many are calling it “dream casting” for such an epic adaptation.

This milestone marks yet another achievement for Ravi, who has made his mark across multiple entertainment verticals. From his television success to co‑founding Dreamiyata Entertainment with Sargun Mehta, he has consistently expanded his creative footprint. Dreamiyata Entertainment has produced popular shows including Udaariyaan, Swarn Ghar, and Junooniyat. In December 2023, the couple also launched Dreamiyata Music—their debut track “Ve Haaniyaan” has crossed 100 million views on YouTube and become a viral sensation on Instagram Reels.