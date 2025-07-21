Advertisement
DHAMAAL 4

Ravi Kishan Reunites With Ajay Devgn For Dhamaal 4, Set For Release On Eid 2026

Ravi Kishan and Ajay Devgn reunite for the third time in the upcoming comedy Dhamaal 4, slated for release on Eid 2026.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 21, 2025, 01:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Ravi Kishan, the Bhojpuri superstar known for his larger-than-life screen presence and punchy comic timing, is once again teaming up with Ajay Devgn in the upcoming comedy Dhamaal 4. Marking their third collaboration, the duo is all set to bring their signature madness to the big screen in what promises to be a laugh riot.

Following their first on-screen outing in Singham Again, where Ravi Kishan made a powerful cameo alongside Devgn, the two will next appear in Son of Sardaar 2. The sequel will see Kishan take on the role of a Sardaar for the first time, bringing a fresh dose of humour and high energy. But the real cherry on top for fans is their third reunion in the highly anticipated Dhamaal 4, a franchise known for its slapstick hilarity and chaotic charm.

Dhamaal 4 boasts a powerhouse ensemble cast alongside Ajay Devgn and Ravi Kishan. the film features franchise regulars like Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Sanjay Mishra, with Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, and Vijay Patkar rounding out the cast.

The excitement reached a fever pitch when both Devgn and Kishan confirmed their collaboration during a recent appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show. Their camaraderie and mutual admiration were on full display, both on-screen and off, reinforcing why their pairing continues to be a crowd-puller.

With Ravi Kishan’s boisterous humour and Ajay Devgn’s effortless comic timing, Dhamaal 4 is shaping up to be the comedy event of the year. For fans of the franchise and the dynamic duo, the countdown to Eid 2026 has officially begun.

