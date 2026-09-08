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Ravi Kishan’s viral 'Money Follows' dialogue gets a song, release date announced

Ravi Kishan’s viral 'Money follows' dialogue: The song arrives as Kishan is also receiving attention for his latest film outing.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 03:04 PM IST|Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 03:05 PM IST
Ravi Kishan’s viral 'Money Follows' dialogue gets a song, release date announced
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Ravi Kishan’s viral 'Money Follows' dialogue gets a song, release date announced
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