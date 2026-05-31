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NewsEntertainmentPeopleRavi Mohan joins Lokesh Kanagaraj’s LCU with ‘Benz’ days after divorce remark sparks controversy
RAVI MOHAN

Ravi Mohan joins Lokesh Kanagaraj’s LCU with ‘Benz’ days after divorce remark sparks controversy

Actor Ravi Mohan, who recently said he would pause film releases until his divorce from Aarti Ravi is resolved, has been officially welcomed by filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj into the Lokesh Cinematic Universe for the film Benz.

|Last Updated: May 31, 2026, 05:40 PM IST|Source: IANS
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Ravi Mohan joins Lokesh Kanagaraj’s LCU with ‘Benz’ days after divorce remark sparks controversy(Image: IANS)

Chennai: Days after announcing that he would not release his films before resolving his divorce from estranged wife Aarti Ravi, actor Ravi Mohan was welcomed by filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj into the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) with "Benz".

On Sunday, Lokesh used social media to welcome Ravi Mohan on board the project. He tweeted, “Welcome to the universe @iam_RaviMohan sir (hug and heart emojis) (sic).” 

Recently, Ravi Mohan addressed a press conference during which he announced, "Firstly, what I want to say is that my films will not release on screen until I get my divorce. I am not going to act. That is because I cannot act. I cannot bear the unnecessary insults I am being subjected to."

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"I know how to set right those things that are associated with my work. On the day I get my divorce, on the day my personal life becomes alright, on the day this cyber bullying stops...," he went on to say.

Also Read | ‘I cannot bear the insults’: Ravi Mohan begins Sabarimala fasting amid divorce battle

Asked if he will be completing the films that he was working on, Ravi Mohan explained, "I will not behave in such a manner that causes difficulty to anybody. I can say that much. Even if I have taken money, I will make provisions to return it and only then leave. So, don't worry. Nobody will be affected by me. "

For the unaware, Ravi and Aarti tied the knot back in 2009. The couple announced their separation in 2024 after the actor moved out. Their divorce proceedings are currently underway in the Chennai Family Court.

Keneeshaa, who was rumoured to be in a relationship with Ravi, initially claimed that she was only his healer and friend. However, in 2025, the two were seen attending a wedding together wearing matching outfits.

Recently, Keneeshaa penned a cryptic post on social media saying, “I walked into this story with love. I walk out of it with silence,” hinting at a possible breakup.

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