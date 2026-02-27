Ravi Shankar Centre issues detailed statement on Rishabh Rikhiram Sharma’s association with Pandit Ravi Shankar, clarifies he was not the last disciple

New Delhi: Sitarist Rishabh Rikhiram Sharma has been at the centre of a controversy in recent days over his musical association with legendary maestro Pandit Ravi Shankar.

The Ravi Shankar Centre has now responded to claims made by Sharma that he was the last disciple of Pandit Ravi Shankar.

In an extensive clarification, the Centre outlined timelines, health details, and its interpretation of what constitutes a true guru–disciple relationship in the Indian classical tradition.

The Centre, dedicated to the late Bharat Ratna awardee, issued an official statement clarifying that the “last disciples” of Pandit Ravi Shankar were Nishad Gadgil and Dr Scott Eisman.

It further explained the nature of the musical relationship between Rishabh Rikhiram Sharma and the late maestro, whom it referred to as “Guruji.”

In an official statement dated February 27, 2026, Amitava Ghosh, Director of the Centre, said the intent was not to diminish Sharma’s talent but to “provide accuracy of sequence and extent of events” based on institutional records and first-hand recollections of those associated with Guruji.

The statement detailed the following points:

(i) On January 3, 2012, at the persuasion of Rishabh’s father and due to affection for the young child, an informal string-tying ceremony took place at the Centre between Guruji and Rishabh. The ceremony was not conducted as a formal ganda-bandhan according to traditional custom. No priest was present, no ceremonial thread was prepared, no formal announcement was made, and no students, extended family, or friends were invited. Apart from Guruji and his wife, only one senior disciple from the Centre, Parimal Sadaphal, was present. Guruji did not conduct a formal initiation discourse nor several hours of teaching that day. The event was entirely impromptu and has since been retrospectively amplified beyond what actually occurred.

(ii) On February 10, 2012, Guruji attended Rishabh’s concert at Kamani Auditorium in a wheelchair and agreed to introduce him to the audience, saying, “I have just had this new, wonderful young boy become my student and just given him a few lessons.” At no point during the concert or thereafter did Guruji refer to Rishabh as his disciple. During the concert itself, Guruji became seriously unwell and was thereafter unable to give any meaningful instruction.

(iii) Between January 3, 2012 and March 9, 2012, Guruji, along with Parimal Sadaphal, gave Rishabh a few classes. These were not several-hour sessions.

(iv) On March 9, 2012, Guruji returned to the United States and thereafter gave no further lessons, phone calls, or supervision to Rishabh.

(v) On December 12, 2012, Guruji passed away.

The Centre concluded that any claim of prolonged, ongoing, or remotely supervised instruction by Guruji to Rishabh beyond March 9, 2012 is incorrect. It further stated that Guruji did not watch any YouTube recordings of Rishabh prior to the string-tying ceremony, nor did he decide to personally nurture him after an extended evaluation or formally accept him as a disciple.