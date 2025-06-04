Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta Announce New Syndicated Content Vertical Under Dreamiyata Dramaa; Unveil First Project ‘Champa Leela’ Starring Sanjay Mishra

New Delhi: Power couple Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta, known for their sharp creative vision and successful production ventures, have announced an exciting new chapter under their banner, Dreamiyata Dramaa. At a press conference held yesterday, the duo unveiled a new vertical focused exclusively on syndicated content, titled Dreamiyata Dramaa Discovery.

As part of this new initiative, they also announced their first project under the vertical—‘Champa Leela’, featuring acclaimed actor Sanjay Mishra in the lead role.

Ravie Dubey shared a video from the press conference on social media, announcing the project and expressing enthusiasm about their expanding slate of syndicated content. He captioned it:

“Happy to announce a new vertical of Dreamiyata Dramaa — ‘Dreamiyata Dramaa Discovery’ — where we’ll be showcasing syndicated content on our platform. The first from the slate is #ChampaLeela starring the legendary @imsanjaimishra ji.

@dreamiyatadramaa @dreamiyata @sargunmehta @soorajkhanna …stay tuned.”

Dreamiyata Entertainment, co-founded by Dubey and Mehta, has consistently delivered successful television dramas such as Udaariyaan, Swarn Ghar, and Junooniyat. In 2023, the duo expanded into the music space with the launch of Dreamiyata Music, which made an impressive debut with the chartbuster Ve Haaniyaan. The track not only topped the charts but also became the most-used song on Instagram Reels, crossing over 100 million views on YouTube, even surpassing Flowers by Miley Cyrus in engagement.

With Dreamiyata Dramaa, the aim is to produce compelling, family-focused narratives across platforms. The launch of Champa Leela under the newly formed Dreamiyata Dramaa Discovery marks another major milestone in their growing portfolio of diverse content offerings.

Known for their consistent creative successes and evolving storytelling sensibilities, Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta continue to push boundaries across television, film, and music—further cementing Dreamiyata’s status as a powerhouse in the Indian entertainment industry.