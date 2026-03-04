Ravie Dubey’s chiselled physique sparks buzz; fans link transformation to his Lakshman role in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana

New Delhi: Actor Ravie Dubey has set social media abuzz after sharing a powerful glimpse of his intense fitness routine. Taking to Instagram, the actor posted a striking shirtless picture of himself in a focused boxing stance, showcasing his chiselled physique and muscular arms.

Accompanied by the caption “Risin’ up” and the iconic track Eye of the Tiger playing in the background, the post instantly caught the attention of his followers. The image hints at the rigorous physical training the actor has been undergoing in recent months.

The transformation has drawn particular attention as Ravie Dubey will be seen portraying Lakshman in Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The first part of the ambitious project has already been wrapped, and the actor’s powerful physique has frequently been linked to the warrior-like presence required for the role.

While Ravie has kept most details about his look and preparation under wraps, his social media posts continue to offer fans a glimpse into the discipline and physical training involved in bringing the iconic character to life on screen.

Fans were quick to react to the post, flooding the comments section with praise for the actor’s dedication and impressive transformation. Many admired his commitment to fitness, with several users calling his look powerful and perfectly suited for a warrior role.

Beyond his acting projects, Ravie Dubey has also been actively building his presence behind the scenes. Along with his wife, actor Sargun Mehta, he co-founded a production house that has delivered several successful television and digital projects.

About Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana is one of the most awaited film projects in Indian cinema.

The epic is being developed as a two-part film, with the second instalment planned for release during Diwali next year. An official character launch event is scheduled to take place in April this year in Mumbai on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Earlier reports suggested that a rough cut of Ramayana: Part I was recently screened for a selected audience in Los Angeles.

The film features a star-studded cast. Ranbir Kapoor will play Lord Ram, while Sai Pallavi will portray Sita. Yash will be seen as Ravana, with Sunny Deol and Ravie Dubey playing Hanuman and Lakshman respectively.

Meanwhile, Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh will portray Mandodari and Surpanakha. Arun Govil, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Sheeba Chaddha, and Indira Krishnan are also part of the project.