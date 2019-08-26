Ravie Kapoor is the spitting image of mom Ekta Kapoor- Check out his pictures!

New Delhi: Television czarina Ekta Kapoor's little munchkin Ravie Kapoor made his first public appearence on the occasion of janmasthami. Ekta along with actress Shilpa Shetty, Shamity Shetty and Raj Kundra were snapped at the Iskon temple in Juhu.

The producer, who was at the temple to offer her prayers to lord Krishna on the occasion of janmasthami, was accompanied by her baby boy Ravie. The paparazzi got the chance to click his pictures for the first time since his birth.

Ekta, who is very active on social media, shared pictures and videos of her son but never shared his complete picture. Dressed in a cutesy kurta and dhoti, Ravie looked cute as a button as they offered their prayers to lord krishna. Check out the pictures:

Ravie was born on January 27, 2019 through surrogacy.

Announcing his arrival, Ekta had shared a heartfelt note on her social media handles. The note read, "By God’s grace, I have seen many successes in my life, but nothing beats the feeling of this beautiful soul being added in my world I cannot even begin to express how happy my baby’s birth has made me. Everything in life doesn’t go the way you want it to but there are always solutions to those hiccups. I found mine and today I feel immensely blessed to become a parent. It is an emotional moment for me and my family and I can’t wait to begin this new journey of being a mother to my little bundle of joy, Ravie Kapoor. -Ekta Kapoor."