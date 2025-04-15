Khauf Creator Smita Singh Describes Horror Series As 'Raw And Genuine'

New Delhi: As the appetite for spine-tingling storytelling grows among audiences, Prime Video is set to raise the bar with its first-ever Original horror series, Khauf. The eight-episode suspense-horror thriller, created and written by Smita Singh, unveiled its gripping trailer this week—promising a raw, unrelenting dive into the darker corners of fear.

Directed by acclaimed filmmakers Pankaj Kumar and Surya Balakrishnan, and produced by Matchbox Shots, Khauf is positioned to push the boundaries of the horror genre in India. With a haunting narrative and a powerful cast, the series is scheduled to premiere on April 18, streaming exclusively on Prime Video across India and in more than 240 countries and territories.

Speaking about the creative vision behind Khauf, writer and creator Smita Singh emphasized the show’s commitment to authenticity. "The way we’ve approached and filmed it—it's raw and genuine. We've avoided comedy, embellishments, or diluting what's truly terrifying," Singh said.

Describing the show’s chilling tone, she added, "Rooted in realism, we’ve seamlessly intertwined it with the surreal to the point where it becomes indistinguishable. The fear in the mind and the danger in the world converge. It's primal, visceral. This evolution—moving beyond just thrills to evoke profound dread—was missing. That's the niche Khauf is poised to fill."

Featuring a stellar ensemble cast including Monika Panwar, Rajat Kapoor, Abhishek Chauhan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, and Shilpa Shukla, the series promises to deliver a horror experience unlike any other seen on Indian streaming platforms.

With its ominous atmosphere and grounded storytelling, Khauf is shaping up to be a must-watch for horror enthusiasts eager for a fresh, fear-fueled narrative. As the premiere date approaches, viewers are urged to brace themselves for a deeply unsettling journey into the unknown.

Khauf premieres April 18, exclusively on Prime Video.