New Delhi: Makers of RC 16 finally unveiled the much-anticipated first look of Janhvi Kapoor. On her birthday, director Buchi Babu Sana shared a heartfelt message along with the first-look poster.

He took to X and revealed the poster featuring Janhvi Kapoor’s rustic and elegant avatar, giving fans a glimpse of her character in the film.

The Post reads, "Wishing you a very Happy Birthday #janhvikapoor Loved working with you and I can't wait for everyone to see your terrific character on screen #RC16.''

Take A Look At The Post:

Wishing you a very Happy Birthday #janhvikapoor Loved working with you and I can't wait for everyone to see your terrific character on screen_ #RC16 pic.twitter.com/t0bbBtWaiO March 6, 2025

This will mark Janhvi Kapoor's second pan-India film. The post highlights the strong bond she has built with director Buchi Babu Sana during their collaboration, adding to the excitement for RC 16.

The director also shared his experience working with the actress, praising her dedication. The post further teases Janhvi’s 'terrific character', amplifying anticipation for the film.

RC 16 stars Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, this film is a highly anticipated rural sports drama produced by Mythri Movie Makers, with music composed by the legendary AR Rahman.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in Param Sundari alongside Sidharth Malhotra and in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Varun Dhawan.