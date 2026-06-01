RCB wins IPL 2026: Virat Kohli's flying kiss to Anushka Sharma steals spotlight after finale

Ahmedabad: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma once again gave fans a heartwarming moment after Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) were crowned IPL 2026 champions. Anushka Sharma was present in the stands, cheering for her husband as RCB clinched IPL 2026 glory, riding on a stunning 75* off 42 by Virat Kohli, to beat Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

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Kohli ended the tournament as the fourth-highest run-getter with 675 runs in 16 innings at an average of 56.25 and a strike rate of 165.84, with a century and five fifties and a best score of 105*.

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After sealing the victory, the star batter immediately looked towards the stands and blew a flying kiss to Anushka. The Bollywood actress also responded with a flying kiss, creating one of the most talked-about moments of the night.

Anushka also shared a picture of Kohli on her Instagram handle, wearing a special T-shirt that read, "One felt nice, we did it twice," adding a personal touch to the celebrations.

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Videos and pictures of the exchange quickly went viral on social media as fans celebrated yet another memorable "Virushka" moment. Anushka later joined the celebrations on the field as RCB players lifted the IPL trophy in front of a packed Ahmedabad crowd.

The latest exchange added to a long list of iconic moments between the couple that have captured public attention over the years.

During RCB's opening match of the season, Kohli celebrated the team's victory by sending flying kisses towards Anushka, who was watching from the stands.

Virat and Anushka exchanged flying kisses after Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) secured a thrilling six-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL 2025 match held at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium

The IPL 2026 final was no exception, as another flying-kiss exchange between the couple became one of the defining images of RCB's title-winning night.

Coming to the match, put to bat first by RCB, GT scored just 155/8 in 20 overs, with Washington Sundar (50* in 37 balls, with five fours) and Nishant Sindhu (20 in 18 balls, with three fours) being the only ones to cross the 20-run mark. Rasikh Dar Salam (3/27), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/29) and Josh Hazlewood (2/37) took wickets regularly.RCB started well with a 62-run stand between Venkatesh Iyer (32 in 16 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and Virat Kohli. GT showed some fight, reducing RCB to 132/5 at one point, but Kohli's (75* in 42 balls, with nine fours and three sixes) guided RCB to a win with two overs left.