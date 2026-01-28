Real story behind ‘Border 2’: Outnumbered and wounded, how one Indian tank officer shattered Pakistan’s battle plan

New Delhi: Sunny Deol’s starrer ‘Border 2’ brings to life the bravery of Indian soldiers in the 1971 Battle of Basantar. Among these soldiers, Major Amarjit Singh Bal, who was later became brigadier, commanded the ‘B’ Squadron of Poona Horse and successfully secured the bridgehead over the Basantar River. He served with distinction along with Second Lieutenant Khetarpal and Lieutenant Colonel Hanut Singh, later elevated to the rank of lieutenant general, in one of the fiercest tank battles of the war.

Bal began his career with the prestigious Poona Horse regiment, a cavalry unit that had transitioned from horses to tanks over centuries. The regiment is highly decorated and honoured in the Commonwealth, earning recognition from both India and Pakistan for its valour.

In 1971, Major Bal, then 31 years old and serving as squadron commander, was tasked with capturing the Shakardgarh ridge in Pakistan to secure road links between Jammu and Punjab. From December 4, his unit fought continuously for 12 days. On December 16, the squadron faced a counterattack from Pakistan’s 13th Lancers, who were equipped with advanced M48 Patton tanks.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Major Bal led his seven tanks with precision and bravery. Despite being heavily outnumbered, he destroyed several enemy tanks while advancing to support the bridgehead held by three Grenadiers units. He requested reinforcements, and three more tanks, including Second Lieutenant Khetarpal’s, joined him to strengthen the position.

After the ceasefire, Bal recalled an encounter with a Pakistani officer who admitted, “We know you fought well.”

The officer had lost all four of his squadron commanders and could not locate their bodies. When he saw Khetarpal’s tank, he said in disbelief that no one could have fought better.

Khetarpal was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra. Major Bal and Lieutenant Colonel Hanut Singh received the Mahavir Chakra. Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, also part of the battle, was awarded the Param Vir Chakra.

The intensity of the battle is evident as two PVCs and two MVCs were awarded in recognition of the bravery.

Brigadier Bal’s valour traces back to the 1965 war, where, as Captain Bal, he participated in the battles of Phillora, Chawinda and Buttur Dograndi. He served under the First Armoured Division to capture important positions in Pakistan’s Punjab and secure routes toward Pasrur.

He served in the same command tank, ‘Kooshab’, as Lieutenant Colonel Tarapor, who was later killed when his tank came under heavy artillery fire. Bal was seriously injured and hospitalised for over nine months. His courage is a defining example of heroism.

His story inspires all with courage and leadership in the toughest moments.