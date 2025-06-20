New Delhi: Veteran actor-director Vivek Lagoo breathed his last on June 19, 2025. Noted actress Reema Lagoo's ex-husband was a known figure in Marathi and Hindi showbiz world. According to TOI, Vivek Lagoo's funeral will be held today at the Oshiwara Crematorium in Mumbai.

Maharashtra Min Mourns Demise

Ashish Shelar, Maharashtra cabinet minister for cultural affairs, paid tribute to veteran actor Vivek Lagoo and said that the news of his demise is "extremely sad".

Taking to X, he wrote, "Soulful Tribute!.. The news of the demise of actor Vivek Lagoo is extremely sad. With his passing, Marathi theatre and film industry has lost a smiling, alert and sensitive personality."

While praising the late actor for his work, Ashish said, "His strong performance style on stage, his light and touching roles on television, and his light-hearted comedy on occasions have made him a permanent place in the hearts of fans. May God rest his soul in peace and give his family the strength to bear this loss, this is our prayer."

Who Was Vivek Lagoo?

Vivek Lagoo was known for his work in both Hindi and Marathi cinema. He was married to a famous actress, Reema Lagoo, who is known for her role in TV shows such as 'Shriman Shrimati'. He met her in 1976. However, they separated later. Reema Lagoo passed away in 2017. The couple's daughter Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul, is also an actress and theatre director, known for her works including Thappad and Scoop.

Vivek Lagoo is known for Ugly (2013), Sarv Mangal Savdhan (2016) and What About Savarkar? (2015).

(With ANI Inputs)