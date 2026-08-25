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  • /Reena Roy's ex-husband and Pakistani cricketer Mohsin Khan on why he married a Bollywood actress: 'Maine shaadi se pehle...'

Reena Roy's ex-husband and Pakistani cricketer Mohsin Khan on why he married a Bollywood actress: 'Maine shaadi se pehle...'

It was widely speculated that Reena Roy and veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha were dating each other back in the 80s, but the actress left everyone shocked with her wedding news.

Written ByRitika Handoo
Published: Aug 25, 2026, 02:23 PM IST|Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 02:23 PM IST
Reena Roy's ex-husband and Pakistani cricketer Mohsin Khan on why he married a Bollywood actress: 'Maine shaadi se pehle...'
Image Credit: File Photo/Instagram

About the Author

Ritika Handoo

Ritika Handoo

Proud Kashmiri. Bollywood Buff - Ritika Handoo has been covering the world of glitz and glamour for over 14 years. Passionate about reality shows & celeb lives, when not tapping trends, she loves exploring lifestyle reads for the soul, and works on SEO-driven content. With a Bachelor’s in English literature and Masters in Mass Communication, in the middle of ‘breaking news’ chaos, her lookout for 5Ws & H remains on priority. Started out with HT Syndication & India Today, with gaining digital exposure first at News24. Interviewed Chetan Bhagat, Neha Dhupia, Adah Sharma, Yash Birla among others. Interacted with Deepika Padukone in a media group event for Gehraiyaan. Attended Pushpa 2 success bash, Vikram Vedha media conference & interacted with Hrithik Roshan. 

Can reach out to her at: Ritika.handoo@zeemedia.com or 

@ritikahandoo on X

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