New Delhi: Hailed as one of the most beautiful faces in Bollywood back in 70s, Reena Roy swooned into the hearts of the audiences ever since her film debut in B R Ishara's Zaroorat (1972) at 15. However, it was with Jaise Ko Taisa (1973) and the romance-action film Zakhmee (1975) which got her attention. Other than her movies, it was her personal life which always hogged attention and intrigued the fans.
Reena Roy met Pakistani cricketer Mohsin Khan in London, and soon their love story blossomed into a full-fledged affair, and eventually the two got married. However, the duo got divorced in the 1990s. They have a daughter named Jannat, better known as Sanam Khan.
Recently, Mohsin Khan told BBC News Hindi in an interview, "मैंने शादी से पहले रीना रॉय की कोई फ़िल्म नहीं देखी थी. फ़िल्मों में मेरी दिलचस्पी सिर्फ़ इतनी थी कि घर से निकलते समय अगर अमिताभ बच्चन का कोई फ़िल्मी सीन स्क्रीन पर आ जाता, तो मैं कुछ पलों के लिए उसे देखने के लिए रुक जाता. इसके अलावा मैं फ़िल्में बिल्कुल नहीं देखा करता था."
(I hadn't seen any of Reena Roy's films before marriage. My interest in movies was only to the extent that if an Amitabh Bachchan movie scene happened to appear on the screen while I was leaving the house, I would pause for a few moments to watch it. Other than that, I never used to watch movies at all.)
In one of his earlier interviews, he once mentioned, "मैंने एक इंसान से उसकी ख़ूबसूरती और शोहरत नहीं, बल्कि उसकी आदत और उसके अच्छे व्यवहार को देखकर शादी की थी. मैंने शादी से पहले रीना रॉय की कोई भी फ़िल्म नहीं देखी थी. मेरी इस बात पर शायद कोई यक़ीन नहीं करेगा, लेकिन यह सच है."
(I married a person not for their beauty and fame, but because of their habits and good behaviour. I hadn't seen any of Reena Roy's films before marriage. People might find it hard to believe, but this is the truth.)
It was widely speculated that Reena Roy and veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha were dating each other back in the 80s, but the actress left everyone shocked with her wedding news.
Reena Roy was born Saira Ali, the third daughter of Sadiq Ali, a small-time actor and Sharda Rai, who acted in the film Bawre Nain and later produced the film Gunehgar Kaun. She has three siblings. After their parents divorced, her mother renamed all four children. Reena Roy was initially renamed Roopa Rai, which was further changed to 'Reena Roy' by the producer of her first film, Zaroorat.
In 1976, Roy tasted success with the action thriller Kalicharan and the horror film Nagin, which made her an overnight superstar. In 1978, Reena Roy was again seen in superhits like Vishwanath and Aasha.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.