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Reese Witherspoon’s father hospitalised after being found unresponsive by pool

Oscar-winning actress Reese Witherspoon’s 84-year-old father, John Draper Witherspoon, was rushed to a Nashville hospital after being found face down and unresponsive near his condominium pool.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 08, 2026, 02:41 PM IST|Updated: Aug 08, 2026, 02:41 PM IST
Reese Witherspoon’s father hospitalised after being found unresponsive by pool
Image Credit: IMDb

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