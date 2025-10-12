Rejected From Dance India Dance 3, Rose As TV Host, Took 5-Year Break, Now This Dancer-Turned-Actor Shines In Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut - Guess Who?

This dancer-turned-actor stepped away from the spotlight at the height of his popularity. Known for his hypnotic slow-motion moves and quirky charm, this artist had already carved a niche for himself on national television. But instead of cashing in on that success, he chose a different path: five years of quiet reinvention, away from the glitz and glamour, to start over, making a bold career choice.

The artist who made this rare and risky move is none other than Raghav Juyal, now earning widespread acclaim for his intense role in Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood', currently streaming on Netflix.

In a heartfelt chat with Yuva, Raghav Juyal shared how his journey from a small town in Dehradun to the national stage began with a rebellious choice. Driven by his passion for dance, he skipped his board exams and quietly left home to travel to Mumbai for auditions. This bold step marked the start of his career on Dance India Dance Season 3.

Though his unique slow-motion dance style caught attention, he initially didn’t make it to the Top 18 contestants. Later, a video of his audition went viral on YouTube, catching the eyes of fans. Thanks to that viral moment, Raghav was invited back as a wildcard contestant, which became his breakthrough, propelling him into the spotlight and setting the stage for the success that followed.

Beyond his success as a dancer and actor, Raghav Juyal also carved a niche for himself as a charismatic and entertaining television host. From Dance Plus to Dance Deewane, his quirky sense of humour, offbeat style, and easy chemistry with contestants made him one of the most loved hosts on Indian television.

But even at his peak, Raghav stepped away from television for five years to become less famous, shed his old image, and start again as an actor. “People were watching me for free on TV, so why would they pay to watch me in a film?” he reflected in an interview with Yuva.

Raghav also opened up about the early days of his struggle in Mumbai. “When I arrived, I had nothing. But I also enjoyed that phase,” he shared. "I had the best time eating vada pavs. Ten of us stayed in one room. Our fridge didn’t work, so we used it as a cupboard to store our undergarments. If anyone opened it by mistake, they’d be shocked,” he recalled, laughing.

Raghav Juyal has now won hearts with a spontaneous and emotional scene alongside Emraan Hashmi in The Ba***ds of Bollywood. His heartfelt impromptu rendition of “Kaho Na Kaho” became a viral moment, praised for its genuine emotion and comic timing, making it one of the standout highlights of the film.