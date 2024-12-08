New Delhi: Evergreen Icon Rekha graced The Great Indian Kapil Show as a special guest, captivating audiences in a stunning cream and red saree.

During the episode, a fan expressed their admiration for her memorable 1979 film 'Suhaag' and specifically praised her iconic dance performance in the song 'O Sheronwali.'

The fan enthusiastically recalled the energy and grace Rekha brought to the song, prompting the legendary actress to reflect on the experience of filming the celebrated number, much to the delight of everyone present.

Rekha about the song, a fan asked Rekha, “In the movie Suhaag, you played Dandiya so well at the temple. Even though you are a South Indian, you played the Gujarati Dhandiya so well. It didn’t feel like you were not a Gujarati. How did you manage it and how did you do it?" she gracefully replied , ''Think about this , Think about the personality of the person I was performing the dandiya with, I obviously had to do a good job.

She humorously added a remark that subtly praised Amitabh Bachchan.

''Even if I didn't know how to perfrom the dandiya, When he stood in front of me, I would just start dancing!The dandiya sticks would start moving on their own. ''

The song featured Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan. In the song, Rekha performs Dandiya in a temple.

Directed by Manmohan Desai, Suhaag featured Rekha, Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Parveen Babi, Amjad Khan, Nirupa Roy, Kader Khan, Ranjeet and Jeevan. Suhaag was the highest-grossing film of 1979.

Rekha had a blast during the episode, delighting the audience by singing and joining Krushna for a dance on center stage.

Titled 'Evergreen Icon', this special episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show is now streaming on Netflix.