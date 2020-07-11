हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rekha

Rekha's bungalow in Mumbai sealed by BMC after security guard found coronavirus COVID-19 positive

The deadly novel coronavirus outbreak has affected millions globally and claimed several lives. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has reportedly  sealed the bungalow of legendary actress Rekha after the security of guard turned corona positive. 

Rekha&#039;s bungalow in Mumbai sealed by BMC after security guard found coronavirus COVID-19 positive

New Delhi: The deadly novel coronavirus outbreak has affected millions globally and claimed several lives. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has reportedly  sealed the bungalow of legendary actress Rekha after the security of guard turned corona positive. 

The notice of contentment zone is put outside the bungalow in Bandra. Rekha's plush Sea Springs bungalow is situated at Bandra's Bandstand area of Mumbai. 

Meanwhile, megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been tested coronavirus. He informed about his diagnosis through a tweet. 

According to John Hopkins University, 12,573,041 people have been affected by the pandemic and 561,865 lives claimed globally so far.  In India, total confirmed cases are 820,916 with 22,123 deaths as of now. 

 

