Remember Tridev Actress Sonam Khan? Her Then And Now Glam Photos Are Jaw-Dropping

New Delhi: Famous yesteryear actress Sonam, whose real name is Bakhtavar Khan is remembered for her superhit track Oye Oye...Tirchi Topi Wale from Tridev. She was one of the most loved female faces in the late 80s and early 90s. Not many are aware that she is the niece of veteran actor Raza Murad and granddaughter of veteran actor Murad. She featured in over 30 films from 1988 through to 1994.

WHO IS SONAM?

Sonam made her big screen debut in the Telugu film Samrat (1987) but it was with Yash Chopra's 1988 film Vijay that she got her first Hindi film break on reel. Followed by her most famous movie Tridev (1989) with Naseeruddin Shah, Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Madhuri Dixit, Sangeeta Bijlani, Anupam Kher and Amrish Puri. The multi-starrer made her a star.

WHERE IS SONAM KHAN NOW?

Sonam tied the knot with filmmaker Rajiv Rai, who had directed her in Tridev and Vishwatma. Rajiv was the son of film producer Gulshan Rai, founder of the banner Trimurti Films. Soon after the wedding, Sonam quit acting. However, in 2016, after 15 years of separation, Sonam and Rajiv Rai finally got divorced.

Sonam is active on Instagram with over 108K followers. She is an avid social media user and keeps sharing her regular updates. She looks stunning in her glamourous avatar and certainly, she has defied age like a true blue ageless diva.