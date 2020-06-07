Remember ‘Vivah’ actress Amrita Rao? On her birthday, let’s take a look at what’s keeping her busy these days

New Delhi: Actress Amrita Rao, best-known for films like ‘Main Hoon Na’ and ‘Vivah’, might have not appeared on screens frequently, but her Instagram profile is lit with her latest pictures. The timeline is a pool of some fabulous posts and on Amrita’s 39th birthday, that’s today (June 6), we will take you to some of the best photos from her family life, photoshoots and travel diaries.
Amrita is married to RJ Anmol. They tied the knot in an extremely private wedding ceremony in May 2016 after dating for seven years.
On her fourth wedding anniversary, Amrita took to Instagram to wish Anmol with a loved-up note. “Happy Anniversary My Soulmate. My Lifeline. 4 years of Marital BLISS,” she wrote, adding a picture of them twinning in black.
Her recent posts are from a photoshoot in which she looks extremely pretty in a pastel shade outfit.
Amrita has also collated a few moments with her former co-stars Shah Rukh Khan, Zayed Khan and Arshad Warsi to wish them on special occasions.
Annnddd it's that time of the year... The day when #MainHoonNa was released I "Chale Jaise Hawayein'd " my way into your hearts ... And You embraced this Sanju with SO MUCH love while I found my place into this industry with no Godfathers! . . Farah proved she is Way ahead of her time!! Everything about #MHN is so relevant till date! The Music, The Fashion, The Choreography & even The Humor, every element of this movie was just amazing! . Love you @farahkhankunder for taking me on this beautiful journey! Love you @iamsrk, @itszayedkhan, @suniel.shetty, @sushmitasen47 & the whole team of Main Hoon Na! Big cheers to all MHN fans This movie will forever be close to my heart!!!
And, here are photos of her chilling on her vacations. Check out the pictures here:
Jus Chillin Like A Villain #weekendvibes #chillinlikeavillain This moment in this cozy swing...truly taking a ChillPill from life... watching the beach.. the waves teasing the sand ...this drink a tinge of JD with Coke ma fav... And there was this laziest dog sleeping in front of my eyes totally soaking the sun giving a damn about the world... This moment stays with me forever.. ...Bohput Beach bliss
On the work front, Amrita was last seen in 2019’s ‘Thackeray’, which was her comeback film. Prior to that, she had featured in 2013’s ‘Satyagraha’. The Legend of ‘Kunal’ and ‘Satsang’ are her two upcoming films.
In 2016, she made her television debut with the show ‘Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hai’.
Apart from the aforementioned films, Amrita Rao is also known for her roles in ‘Ishq Vishk’, ‘Welcome to Sajjanpur’ and ‘Love U...Mr. Kalakaar!’.