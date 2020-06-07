Remember ‘Vivah’ actress Amrita Rao? On her birthday, let’s take a look at what’s keeping her busy these days

New Delhi: Actress Amrita Rao, best-known for films like ‘Main Hoon Na’ and ‘Vivah’, might have not appeared on screens frequently, but her Instagram profile is lit with her latest pictures. The timeline is a pool of some fabulous posts and on Amrita’s 39th birthday, that’s today (June 6), we will take you to some of the best photos from her family life, photoshoots and travel diaries.

Amrita is married to RJ Anmol. They tied the knot in an extremely private wedding ceremony in May 2016 after dating for seven years.

On her fourth wedding anniversary, Amrita took to Instagram to wish Anmol with a loved-up note. “Happy Anniversary My Soulmate. My Lifeline. 4 years of Marital BLISS,” she wrote, adding a picture of them twinning in black.

Her recent posts are from a photoshoot in which she looks extremely pretty in a pastel shade outfit.

Amrita has also collated a few moments with her former co-stars Shah Rukh Khan, Zayed Khan and Arshad Warsi to wish them on special occasions.

And, here are photos of her chilling on her vacations. Check out the pictures here:

On the work front, Amrita was last seen in 2019’s ‘Thackeray’, which was her comeback film. Prior to that, she had featured in 2013’s ‘Satyagraha’. The Legend of ‘Kunal’ and ‘Satsang’ are her two upcoming films.

In 2016, she made her television debut with the show ‘Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hai’.

Apart from the aforementioned films, Amrita Rao is also known for her roles in ‘Ishq Vishk’, ‘Welcome to Sajjanpur’ and ‘Love U...Mr. Kalakaar!’.