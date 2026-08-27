Remembering Ankit Baliyan: 5 popular songs that made him a rising star in Haryanvi music

Haryanvi music industry has seen many rising stars in recent years, and Ankit Baliyan was one of the names that quickly gained attention among the youth. Known for his powerful voice and energetic style, he built a strong fan base through his songs on social media and YouTube. His journey, songs, and sudden demise have left a deep impact on his fans and the music community.
Ankit Baliyan was a popular Haryanvi singer and performer who became known for his bold and high-energy songs. He belonged to Banti Khera village and had made a name for himself through consistent releases on digital platforms. His songs often reflected desi culture, strength, and raw emotions, which connected strongly with young audiences.
Apart from singing, he was also passionate about fitness and maintained an active lifestyle. His growing popularity on YouTube and social media made him a well-known face in the regional music scene. With each release, he was gaining more recognition and building a promising career in the industry.
This song became one of his most viral tracks, known for its bold lyrics and intense vibe. It gained massive attention on social media platforms.
A song that reflects a raw and dramatic storytelling style, showcasing his unique singing approach.
This track highlights his fitness passion and strong personality, making it popular among gym lovers.
A different kind of song that blends social themes with his signature style, showing his versatility as an artist.
Inspired by real-life situations, this song connected well with listeners and added to his growing popularity.
Ankit Baliyan was shot dead in Shamli district on a Wednesday evening, just as he was stepping out of a gym. Police say around 6:55 PM, three to four unidentified attackers pulled up in vehicles and opened fire on him. He was rushed to a nearby hospital immediately, but doctors couldn't save him.
A call to Dial 112 brought police to the scene. Since then, investigators have been going through CCTV footage, exploring every possible angle, including personal rivalry among them. Multiple teams, including some deployed across Haryana, are actively working to track down those responsible.
There's also a viral social media post allegedly tied to the Gogi gang, claiming responsibility for the killing. Police haven't verified whether it's genuine. The motive, for now, remains unclear. Baliyan's family, meanwhile, says they have no information about who carried out the attack; they're placing their trust in the police to act and deliver justice.
Ankit Baliyan's life is a stark reminder of how fast a rising star can leave a mark through talent and sheer passion. His songs are still out there, still resonating with fans, keeping his legacy alive even as the investigation continues. His music, his dedication, his journey those aren't going anywhere. Not for the people who admired his work.
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