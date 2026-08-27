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Remembering Ankit Baliyan: 5 popular songs that made him a rising star in Haryanvi music

Haryanvi singer Ankit Baliyan gained popularity for his energetic songs and strong presence in the regional music scene. He was tragically shot dead in Shamli, and the police are currently investigating the motive behind the incident.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySamta Pahuja
Published: Aug 27, 2026, 11:42 AM IST|Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 11:42 AM IST
Remembering Ankit Baliyan: 5 popular songs that made him a rising star in Haryanvi music
Image Credit: ANI, Instagram

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Remembering Ankit Baliyan: 5 popular songs that made him a rising star in Haryanvi music
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