Remembering Asha Bhosle: Kareena shares vintage picture of India's melody queen

Mumbai: "Old is Gold", and that is exactly what the musical legacy of legendary singer Asha Bhosle stands for. Her voice has enthralled generations, resonating even with Gen Z.

In an illustrious career spanning over seven decades, Asha Bhosle worked with some of the most celebrated names in Indian music and cinema. She lent her versatile voice to countless iconic compositions and collaborated with legendary composers, filmmakers, and artists who shaped Indian film music. Among them was India's showman and iconic filmmaker Raj Kapoor.

After learning about the demise of Asha Bhosle on Sunday, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan walked down memory lane and dug out a priceless picture of her grandfather Raj Kapoor with India's melody queen.

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In the picture, Bhosle and Raj Kapoor could be seen sitting in a recording studio with the duo Shankar-Jaikishan. Asha Bhosle lent her voice to the songs 'Ang Lag Ja Balma' from Mera Naam Joker and 'Thandee Thandee Sawan Ki Phuhaar' from Jagte Raho , both of which were films associated with Raj Kapoor.

Asha Bhosle breathed her last on Sunday. She was 92.

Doctor Prateet Samdani of Breach Candy Hospital confirmed that the veteran singer had been dealing with multiple health issues and died due to organ failure.

Bhosle is survived by her son, Anand, and her grandchildren. She will be cremated with full state honours on Monday.

Passing of Asha Bhosle at 92: Multi-Organ Failure Confirmed

Legendary music icon Asha Bhosle passed away on Sunday at the age of 92, marking the end of an era in Indian music. She left behind a legacy that shaped Indian cinema for over eight decades. Dr Pratit Samdani of Breach Candy Hospital confirmed her demise to ANI, stating, “Asha Bhosale breathed her last today at Breach Candy Hospital. She passed away due to multi-organ failure.”

The singer had been admitted on Saturday after suffering from extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. Her granddaughter had earlier confirmed her hospitalisation and requested privacy for the family.

Son Confirms Last Rites Details

Asha Bhosle’s son, Anand Bhosle, confirmed the news on Sunday afternoon and shared details of the final rites. He told ANI, “My mother passed away today. People can pay their last respects to her at 11 am tomorrow at Casa Grande, Lower Parel, where she lived. Her last rites will be performed at 4 pm tomorrow at Shivaji Park.”

PM Narendra Modi’s Reaction

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the passing of Asha Bhosle, calling her one of India’s most iconic and versatile voices. He said her decades-long musical journey enriched India’s cultural heritage and touched countless lives across the world.

Legacy of Asha Bhosle

Born in 1933, Asha Bhosle began singing at a young age and rose to fame in the 1950s, becoming one of the most celebrated playback singers in the world. Over her career, she recorded thousands of songs across multiple languages and genres, from classical and ghazals to pop and folk.

Her collaborations with leading composers produced some of Indian cinema’s most memorable songs. Her achievements include the Padma Vibhushan and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, and in 2011 she was recognised by the Guinness World Records as the most-recorded artist in music history.