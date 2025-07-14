Remembering Late Actress B. Saroja Devi: A Look At Her Iconic Films, Enduring Legacy And Family Life

B. Saroja Devi was an iconic Indian actress known for her prolific work in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films. She was fondly called 'Abhinaya Saraswathi' (Saraswathi of acting) in Kannada cinema and 'Kannadathu Paingili' (the Parrot of Karnataka) in Tamil cinema.

New Delhi: The South film industry is in mourning following the passing of legendary South Indian actress B. Saroja Devi, who passed away at the age of 87 due to age-related health issues.

The iconic actress was said to be found unresponsive at her residence in Malleswaram, Bengaluru, as per reports by IANS.

Saroja Devi Filmography

Her passing marks the end of an era in Indian cinema, as she leaves behind a legacy that spans over seven decades and nearly 200 films across Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi cinema.

Born on January 7, 1938, B. Saroja Devi began her illustrious acting career at the age of 17 with the 1955 Kannada film Mahakavi Kalidas, which went on to win the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Kannada. Her early success came with notable performances in Chintamani (1957), School Master (1958), and Jagajyothi Basveshwara (1959). She was widely acclaimed for portraying the patriotic queen in Kittooru Rani Chennamma (1961) and starred in the first full-length Kannada colour film Amarashilpi Jakanachaari (1964) alongside Kalyan Kumar.

Her career took a pan-Indian turn after her performance in Nadodi Mannan, which led to her Hindi film debut in Paigham (1959) opposite Dilip Kumar. She later starred with some of the biggest names in Hindi cinema, including Rajendra Kumar (Sasural, 1961), Shammi Kapoor (Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, 1963), and Sunil Dutt (Beti Bete, 1964).

One of the few actresses to achieve stardom in four major Indian film industries, Saroja Devi also enjoyed significant success in Telugu cinema. She appeared opposite N. T. Rama Rao in blockbusters like Seetarama Kalyanam (1961), Jagadeka Veeruni Katha (1961), Daagudu Moothalu (1964), and Daana Veera Soora Karna (1979). Her collaboration with other Telugu legends, including Akkineni Nageswara Rao in Pelli Kaanuka (1960), cemented her popularity across linguistic borders.

Though her career in Tamil cinema gradually declined after her marriage in 1967, she continued to shine in Kannada films. Her on-screen pairing with M.G. Ramachandran (MGR) in 22 Tamil films remains one of the most celebrated in South Indian film history. Their last collaboration was Arasa Kattalai (1967).

Saroja Devi Family

Saroja Devi hailed from a modest background. Her father, Bhairappa, was a police officer, and her mother, Rudramma, a homemaker. The fourth and youngest daughter in the family, she was introduced to classical dance by her father, who was deeply supportive of her artistic aspirations. He accompanied her to film shoots and cared for her during long, gruelling days on set.

Her mother, meanwhile, set strict rules for her public image, insisting on no swimsuits or sleeveless blouses—guidelines Saroja Devi respected throughout her career.

She married Sri Harsha, a Bharat Electronics engineer, on March 1, 1967. At the time, she was reportedly grappling with financial and tax-related challenges. Sri Harsha became a strong pillar of support, helping her overcome those difficulties and manage her finances. Their marriage lasted until his passing in 1986 after a prolonged illness.

Saroja Devi had three children: daughters Bhuvaneshwari (deceased), Indira, and son Gautam. Bhuvaneshwari, her niece whom she had adopted, died young.

As the news of her passing spreads, tributes continue to pour in from across the film industry, political circles, and fans around the world. B. Saroja Devi’s remarkable career, grace, and dedication to her craft have left an indelible mark on Indian cinema, one that will be cherished for generations to come.