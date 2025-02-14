Remembering Madhubala On Her Birth Anniversary: Unknown Facts About Timeless Beauty Of Indian Cinema

Mumbai: Today marks the 92nd birth anniversary of Madhubala, one of the most iconic and beloved actresses of Indian cinema. Known as the "Venus of Indian Cinema," she graced the silver screen in the 1950s and 1960s and remains a beloved figure in Bollywood's golden era.

Born on February 14, 1933, Madhubala's legacy continues to captivate audiences with her mesmerizing beauty, captivating on-screen presence, and unforgettable performances.

Madhubala's career spanned over two decades, with her first film appearance in "Basant" (1942) at the very young age of eight.

However, her breakthrough role in 'Neel Kamal' (1947) catapulted her to stardom. Her subsequent films, such as 'Mahal' (1949), 'Howrah Bridge' (1958), 'Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi' (1958), 'Dastan' (1950), and 'Mughal-e-Azam' (1960), cemented her position as one of the leading ladies of Indian cinema.

Madhubala's most iconic role, however, remains her portrayal of Anarkali in K. Asif's magnum opus 'Mughal-e-Azam'.

Her on-screen chemistry with co-star Dilip Kumar, coupled with her breathtaking beauty and captivating performance, made her an unforgettable part of Indian cinematic history.

Throughout her career, Madhubala worked with some of the most renowned directors and actors of her time, including Guru Dutt, Raj Kapoor, and Dev Anand.

Her films often showcased her remarkable range as an actress, from romantic dramas to social comedies.

Madhubala's personal life was also the subject of much fascination and speculation. Her tumultuous relationship with Dilip Kumar and her marriage to Kishore Kumar kept her in the headlines.

Despite her untimely passing in 1969 at the age of 36, Madhubala's legacy continues to inspire generations of actors, filmmakers, and fans.

As we celebrate Madhubala's 90th birth anniversary, we remember her as a timeless beauty, a talented actress, and an enduring icon of Indian cinema.